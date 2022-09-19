High school sports roundup: Tomah girls golf dominant to win MVC title

VIROQUA — The Tomah girls’ golf team won the MVC Championship tournament at Viroqua Hills Golf Course with a pair of seniors leading the way.

Brin Neumann shot 71 to claim the individual title for the Timberwolves with teammate Amelia Zingler finishing second with 75. On the team scoreboard, Tomah claimed victory with a team score of 312, a distant 45 points ahead of second-place Holmen.

Holmen senior Emily Nelson finished tied for third with Tomah senior Peyton Foster and Tomah freshman Karama Hasselberger at 83 for the Vikings best individual finish. The Vikings and Timberwolves combined to take up the top nine spots of the individual leaderboard.

Aquinas finished third with a 387 final score and Onalaska took fourth at 402. Aquinas freshman Molly Swift and Onalaska senior Alexandrea Wayss — along with Holmen senior Brianna Senn — tied for 10th with a score of 93 for the best individual finishes of the Blugolds and Hilltoppers.

Sparta finished fifth with 483 and a best individual finish of 25th by junior Evelyn Tripp with a 113 score. La Crosse Logan didn’t record a team score, but senior Santanna Carranza finished 13th with a 95 to represent the best finish of the Rangers three golfers.

Coulee

Conference meet at Skyline Golf Course

BLACK RIVER FALLS — The Arcadia Raiders took the victory in Coulee mini-meet with a team score of 200, beating out Black River Falls and G-E-T squads that tied for second at 216.

Arcadia senior Whitney Sonosalla shot 44 on the day for the individual victory. Westby finished last in team score with 213, but freshman Maddi Fletcher tied with Arcadia senior Ithzel Cossio Sotelo for second with a 46.

G-E-T senior Maggie Bistodeau finished a team-high fourth, shooting a 50 while Black River Falls best individual finish of sixth came from senior Haylie Schmidt with a 52.

BOYS SOCCER

Three Rivers

La Crescent-Hokah 4, P-E-M 0

LA CRESCENT — A pair of goals in each half gave the Lancers (5-2-1, 4-1-0) the victory over the visiting P-E-M (1-4-1, 0-4-0)

Mitchell Reining had the opening goal at the fifth minute, assisted by Payton Rodeberg. Reining assisted a 35th minute goal by Tera Vang. Rodeberg recorded his second assist in the 44th minute on a goal by Brady Grupa. Logan Hill scored a minute later off a Grupa assist to round out the scoring.

Nonconference

Arcadia 3, West Salem 2

WEST SALEM — The Raiders (9-3) three goals in the first half were enough for the road victory over the Panthers (2-4-1) after West Salem scored twice after the halftime break.

GIRLS SOCCER

Nonconference

La Crescent-Hokah 3, Lake City 0

LAKE CITY — The Lancers (5-3-0) shutout the hosting Tigers (2-4-1) for a non conference victory.

Goalkeeper Payton Phillipps had her first shutout of the season for La Crescent-Hokah. Mya Herman had two first half goals for the Lancers while Autumn Iverson added a third goal in the second half. Cali Esser, Lexi Loberg and Maya Bubbers each recorded assists.

La Crescent-Hokah returns to conference action Tuesday against Dover-Eyota.

GIRLS TENNIS

Nonconference

Tomah 7, Black River Falls 0

TOMAH — The Timberwolves swept the Panthers with two 6-0, 6-0 singles wins by No. 1 Makenzie Kohn and No. 4 Adeline Gerke.

In doubles, No. 1 Anna Lord and Gwyn Robertson went to a tiebreaker twice with Hannah Lane and Mayla Engebreston of Black River Falls. In the end, the Tomah duo won 6-7 (4), 6-4, 10-8.

West Salem 5, Mondovi High 2

WEST SALEM — After splitting their singles matches, West Salem secured a win with a doubles sweep.

Elly Goodenough and Katherine Skaar won No. 2 doubles 6-0, 6-0 while Eva Clements and Asher Helgerson won No. 3 doubles 6-1, 6-1.