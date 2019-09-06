{{featured_button_text}}

The Tomah High School girls golf team placed five golfers in the top six to win their second consecutive MVC meet with a score of 176 on Friday at Forest Hills Golf Course.

Onalaska was second in the nine-hole meet with a 188, followed by Sparta (217) and Holmen (219).

Timberwolves freshman Brin Neumann shot a 6-over (42) to earn medalist honors, edging her teammates Sophie Pokela (43) and Amelia Zingler (45). Fellow Timberwolves Sarah Peterson and Jayda Zhu each shot a 46, which was good for a tie for fourth individually along with Onalaska sophomore Allison Balduzzi.

Hannah Zhu rounded out the Tomah starting lineup with a 10th-place finish (48).

BOYS SOCCER

South Central

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

Black River Falls/Melrose-Mindoro 6, Coulee Christian 5

WEST SALEM — Eddie Her had a field day for Black River Falls/Melrose-Mindoro.

He scored the team’s first four goals in the first half en route to a win.

Her’s first goal found the net in the 17th minute, followed by goals in the 33rd and 39th, as well as a PK in the 40th minute. He tallied assists on the team’s two goals in the second half.

Avalon Falcon had five saves in the win.

Want to see more local sports coverage like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Colten Bartholomew is a reporter and columnist for River Valley Media Group. Colten is the college sports coordinator for the La Crosse Tribune.