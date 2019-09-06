The Tomah High School girls golf team placed five golfers in the top six to win their second consecutive MVC meet with a score of 176 on Friday at Forest Hills Golf Course.
Onalaska was second in the nine-hole meet with a 188, followed by Sparta (217) and Holmen (219).
Timberwolves freshman Brin Neumann shot a 6-over (42) to earn medalist honors, edging her teammates Sophie Pokela (43) and Amelia Zingler (45). Fellow Timberwolves Sarah Peterson and Jayda Zhu each shot a 46, which was good for a tie for fourth individually along with Onalaska sophomore Allison Balduzzi.
Hannah Zhu rounded out the Tomah starting lineup with a 10th-place finish (48).
BOYS SOCCER
South Central
Black River Falls/Melrose-Mindoro 6, Coulee Christian 5
WEST SALEM — Eddie Her had a field day for Black River Falls/Melrose-Mindoro.
He scored the team’s first four goals in the first half en route to a win.
Her’s first goal found the net in the 17th minute, followed by goals in the 33rd and 39th, as well as a PK in the 40th minute. He tallied assists on the team’s two goals in the second half.
Avalon Falcon had five saves in the win.