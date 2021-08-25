High school sports roundup: Tomah girls golf team wins invitational

SPARTA — The Tomah High School girls golf team had the top three individual finishers and rode that momentum to an easy team victory at the Joanie O. Invitational at River Run Golf Course on Wednesday.

Sophie Pokela fired a 77 to lead everyone and finish one shot ahead of Tomah teammate Brin Neumann as the Timberwolves put together a team score of 328. Amelia Zingler gave Tomah a sweep of the top three with an 81.

Onalaska was second with a 364, and Baraboo placed third at 373. Holmen was fourth at 394 and Osseo-Fairchild fifth (420).

Sparta was eighth (509) and Central/Logan ninth (516).

The Hilltoppers were led by Allison Balduzzi (87), who tied for fourth, and Kiya Bronston (sixth, 88) and Lily Tobert (seventh, 92).

Tomah's team score was rounded out by Maddie Ewers (92).

Coulee Conference Meet

VIROQUA — Arcadia won the meet with a score of 195 at Viroqua Hills. Black River Falls (215) was second and G-E-T (217) third.