High school sports roundup: Tomah girls golf team wins invitational

SPARTA — The Tomah High School girls golf team had the top three individual finishers and rode that momentum to an easy team victory at the Joanie O. Invitational at River Run Golf Course on Wednesday.
Sophie Pokela fired a 77 to lead everyone and finish one shot ahead of Tomah teammate Brin Neumann as the Timberwolves put together a team score of 328. Amelia Zingler gave Tomah a sweep of the top three with an 81.
Onalaska was second with a 364, and Baraboo placed third at 373. Holmen was fourth at 394 and Osseo-Fairchild fifth (420).
Sparta was eighth (509) and Central/Logan ninth (516).
The Hilltoppers were led by Allison Balduzzi (87), who tied for fourth, and Kiya Bronston (sixth, 88) and Lily Tobert (seventh, 92).
Tomah's team score was rounded out by Maddie Ewers (92).
Coulee Conference Meet
VIROQUA — Arcadia won the meet with a score of 195 at Viroqua Hills. Black River Falls (215) was second and G-E-T (217) third.
Arcadia had the top two individuals in senior Hailie Tulip (41) and junior Whitney Sonsalla (47) and four of the top seven after senior Mackenzie Wolfe was sixth (53) and junior Ithzel Cossio Sotelo tied for seventh (54).
The second-place Tigers were led by third-place senior Kaylee Sweno (49) and fourth-place senior Natalie Rave (50), while the Red Hawks were topped by fifth-place sophomore Alexis Murphy (51).
GIRLS TENNIS
Nonconference
Tomah 6, Portage 1
TOMAH — The Timberwolves swept the singles matches and won three of the four in straight sets.
Olivia Czarnecki had the toughest fight on her hands and pulled oout a 6-1, 6-7 (3), 10-6 victory over Riley Wood at No. 2. Cadence Thompson (No. 1), Sabin Steinhoff (No. 3) and Moriah Murray (No. 4) all won in two sets.
Makenzie Kohn and Ella Haskamp teamed up to win for Tomah at No. 2 doubles, and teammates Anna Lord and Gwyn Robertson won in three sets at No. 3.
Baraboo 7, Sparta 0
Portage 5, Sparta 2
SPARTA — The Spartans collected both of their wins in doubles matches.
Kate Gilbertson and Alana Clark defeated Portage's Hannah Kallungi and Emily Brees 8-6, 6-4 at No. 2, and Shannon Hoffman and Evelyn Tripp posted a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Sophia Brenemen and Thea Laffin.