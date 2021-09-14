High school sports roundup: Tomah girls golf team wins MVC meet

SPARTA -- The Tomah High School girls golf team continued its conference dominance with a victory in the latest MVC meet at River Run Golf Course on Monday.
The Timberwolves, ranked fifth in Division 1 by state coaches, turned in a team score of 172 to again hold off second-place Onalaska. The Hilltoppers shot a 182 and were followed by third-place Holmen (187), fourth-place Aquinas (213) and fifth-place Sparta (239).
Sophie Pokela led Tomah and was meet medalist with a 38, which was three shots better than runner-up Allison Balduzzi of Onalaska. Tomah's Brin Neumann and Amelia Zingler tied for third place at 43, and Onalaska's Kiya Bronston was fifth (44).
Holmen was led by sixth-place Trinity Horstman (46), and Aquinas was led by seventh-place Elise Tomashek (47).
Coulee Conference meet
ARCADIA -- Hallie Tulip and Arcadia won at the Arcadia Country Club.
Senior Hallie Tulip was medalist with a 37, and the Raiders shot a 182 to finish six strokes ahead of second-place G-E-T (188). Black River Falls was third (202).
Tulip was followed by second-place teammate Whitney Sonsalla (42) and third-place Alexis Murphy (46) of G-E-T.
G-E-T's Emily Nelson was fourth (46) and Black River Falls' Zowie Hunter fifth (47).
VOLLEYBALL
Mondivi Quadrangular
MONDOVI, Wis. -- Logan beat Mondovi 25-16, 28-26 and Elmwood/Plum City 25-15, 25-20.
Ella Boge had 19 kills against Mondovi and 23 against Elmwood/Plum City, while Ava Dettwiler had a combined 17 assists and added nine digs and three aces against Elmwood/Plum City.
Molly Erickson had seven kills and 17 digs in the two victories.
GIRLS TENNIS
Nonconference
Onalaska 4, West Salem 3
ONALASKA -- The Hilltoppers won three singles matches, and the Panthers claimed two doubles matchups.
Onalaska's Alex Drazkowski beat Megan Johnson 6-3, 6-4 at No. 1 singles, and teammate Sofia Tak came back to beat Gracie Miller 5-7, 6-1, 10-5 at No. 2.
Onalaska's Ashley Dale and Abby Strain handed Tessa Deal and Calista Robaczewski a 6-4, 6-7 (6), 10-5 defeat at No. 1 doubles, and Laura Scala gave the Hilltoppers their final win at No. 4 singles.
Maddy Olson (No. 3 singles) and the teams of Elly Goodenough and Kwte Skaar (No. 1 doubles) and Rebekah Knudson and Grace Waldhart (No. 2 doubles) won for the Panthers.
CROSS COUNTRY
Black River Falls Invitational
BLACK RIVER FALLS -- Arcadia held off Blair-Taylor to win the boys team championship with a score of 38. The Wildcats checked in at 56.
C-FC's Wesley Pronschinske was the individual champion with a time of 17 minutes, 4.2 seconds, and he was followed by Arcadia's Jose Monroy (17:04.7), Whitehall's Kevin Carroll (18:14.8) and Arcadia's Cole Lockington (18:57.4) and Bidillo Nestor (19:35.8).
Blair-Taylor was led by sixth-place Delorean Peterson (19:52).
There were no complete girls teams, nd C-FC's Reese Ehrat was the overall champion with a time of 20:53.1. Melrose-Mindoro's Claire Becker was second (21:06.7).
BOYS SOCCER
Nonconference
Caledonia 4, Stewartville 1
STEWARTVILLE, Minn. -- Austin Meyer scored two goals, and teammates Thomas Bechtel and Lyle Mhyre added one each for the Warriors.