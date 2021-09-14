High school sports roundup: Tomah girls golf team wins MVC meet

SPARTA -- The Tomah High School girls golf team continued its conference dominance with a victory in the latest MVC meet at River Run Golf Course on Monday.

The Timberwolves, ranked fifth in Division 1 by state coaches, turned in a team score of 172 to again hold off second-place Onalaska. The Hilltoppers shot a 182 and were followed by third-place Holmen (187), fourth-place Aquinas (213) and fifth-place Sparta (239).

Sophie Pokela led Tomah and was meet medalist with a 38, which was three shots better than runner-up Allison Balduzzi of Onalaska. Tomah's Brin Neumann and Amelia Zingler tied for third place at 43, and Onalaska's Kiya Bronston was fifth (44).

Holmen was led by sixth-place Trinity Horstman (46), and Aquinas was led by seventh-place Elise Tomashek (47).

Coulee Conference meet

ARCADIA -- Hallie Tulip and Arcadia won at the Arcadia Country Club.

Senior Hallie Tulip was medalist with a 37, and the Raiders shot a 182 to finish six strokes ahead of second-place G-E-T (188). Black River Falls was third (202).

Tulip was followed by second-place teammate Whitney Sonsalla (42) and third-place Alexis Murphy (46) of G-E-T.