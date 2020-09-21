High school sports roundup: Tomah girls golf wins MVC meet behind Sophie Pokela, Brin Neumann

VIROQUA — Led by medalist Sophie Pokela, the Tomah High School girls golf team shot a combined 335 to win Monday’s MVC meet at Viroqua Hills Golf Course.
Pokela shot a 2-over-par 74 while teammate Brin Neumann took second with a 3-over 75 as the Timberwolves edged Onalaska by six strokes.
Holmen (416) was third, Aquinas (441) was fourth, and Sparta (444) was fifth.
Tomah had three other golfers in the top 10. Hannah Zhu (91) was sixth, while Amelia Zingler and Jayda Zhu both shot a 95 and tied for eighth.
The Hilltoppers were led by Amber Nguyen, who shot an 80. Onalaska’s Kiya Bronston (fourth, 83) and Allison Balduzzi (fifth, 86) rounded out the top five.
VOLLEYBALL
Nonconference
Tomah 3, Baraboo 1
TOMAH — The Timberwolves won 25-19, 22-25, 25-16, 25-18 as they improved to 2-1.
Lauren Noth had 13 kills and four aces, Ella Plueger had 17 assists and 12 digs, and Asha Eckelberg had 12 assists and 10 digs to lead Tomah.
TENNIS
Nonconference
Onalaska Luther 7, Onalaska 0
ONALASKA — The Knights won every match in straight sets as they improved to 9-1.
Emily Yehle, Katie Kutz, Emma Larson and Jessica Waege earned singles wins, while pairs of Sarah Hoffe and Cassie Warren, Elle Bolstad and Jada Wahl, and Emily Gronholz and Maddy Olson picked up doubles wins.
Sparta 5, Black River Falls 2
BLACK RIVER FALLS — The Spartans got three singles wins and two at doubles en route to victory.
Savannah Holcomb won at No. 1 singles, Olivia Blazek won at No. 2 singles, and Isabella Roth won at No. 4 singles. Serena Green and Ellie Steinhoff won at No. 1 doubles, and Jill Roou and Claire Pribbernow won at No. 3 doubles.
Haylie Schmidt won in three sets (4-6, 6-4, 6-4) at No. 3 singles for the Tigers, whose pairing of Dani Johnson and Quinn Cerda Reyes won at No. 2 doubles.
Tomah 5, Portage 2
PORTAGE — The Timberwolves swept the doubles matches en route to the win.
Jenna Hausman and Deirdre Martin won at No. 1 doubles, Kendra Lene and Sydney Schroeder won at No. 2 doubles, and Makenzie Kohn and Moriah Murry won at No. 3 doubles.
Tomah’s Cadence Thomson won at No. 1 singles, while Sabin Steinhoff won at No. 3 singles.
