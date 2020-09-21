High school sports roundup: Tomah girls golf wins MVC meet behind Sophie Pokela, Brin Neumann

Nonconference

Onalaska Luther 7, Onalaska 0

ONALASKA — The Knights won every match in straight sets as they improved to 9-1.

Emily Yehle, Katie Kutz, Emma Larson and Jessica Waege earned singles wins, while pairs of Sarah Hoffe and Cassie Warren, Elle Bolstad and Jada Wahl, and Emily Gronholz and Maddy Olson picked up doubles wins.

Sparta 5, Black River Falls 2

BLACK RIVER FALLS — The Spartans got three singles wins and two at doubles en route to victory.

Savannah Holcomb won at No. 1 singles, Olivia Blazek won at No. 2 singles, and Isabella Roth won at No. 4 singles. Serena Green and Ellie Steinhoff won at No. 1 doubles, and Jill Roou and Claire Pribbernow won at No. 3 doubles.

Haylie Schmidt won in three sets (4-6, 6-4, 6-4) at No. 3 singles for the Tigers, whose pairing of Dani Johnson and Quinn Cerda Reyes won at No. 2 doubles.

Tomah 5, Portage 2

PORTAGE — The Timberwolves swept the doubles matches en route to the win.