High school sports roundup: Tomah girls golf wins pair of MVC matches

At No. 4 singles, the Blugolds’ Sophia Tak dropped the first set to Macy Arch before taking the next two sets for the victory.

Onalaska 5, Sparta 2

SPARTA — The Hilltoppers (1-2) swept the doubles matches en route to the win.

Sarah Hitchler and Lexi Johnson won at No. 1 doubles, Cierra Butler and Grace Hoskin won at No. 2 doubles, and Ashley Dale and Abby Strain won at No. 3 doubles.

Onalaska’s Alli Foglia and Gao Nou Her won at Nos. 3 and 4 singles, respectively.

The Spartans’ Savannah Holcomb and Olivia Blazek won at Nos. 1 and 2 singles, respectively.

Coulee

West Salem 7, Black River Falls 0

WEST SALEM — No match went to three sets as the Panthers handled the Tigers.

Madigan Freng, Maddie Quick, Gracie Miller and Calista Robaczewski all picked up singles wins for West Salem.

Quick’s match against Ellen Janke was the closest of the day; she won the first set 6-2 before taking the second 7-6 (4).