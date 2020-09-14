High school sports roundup: Tomah girls golf wins pair of MVC matches

ONALASKA — The Tomah High School girls golf team won both nine-hole MVC matches at The Golf Club at Cedar Creek on Monday.
The Timberwolves shot 179 on the front-nine match and 173 on the back, edging second-place Onalaska (182 and 181).
Holmen (211 and 201) finished third in both matches.
Aquinas (234 and 231) finished fourth on the front-nine match and fifth on the back, while Sparta (235 and 222) was fifth on the front and fourth on the back.
Onalaska's Amber Nguyen and Tomah's Brin Neumann and Amelia Zingler tied for medalist honors on the front nine, all shooting a 7-over-par 43. Zingler was the medalist for the back-nine match with a 4-over 39.
GIRLS TENNIS
MVC
Aquinas 7, Tomah 0
The Blugolds’ Fiona O’Flaherty, Danica Silcox and Avalon Nelson won in straight sets at Nos. 1, 2 and 3 singles, respectively.
Aquinas’ pairings of Amelia Topolski and Morgan Thill, Charlee Gauger and Ella Reichenbacher, and Elsa Benson and Cecilia Skemp also won in straight sets at Nos. 1, 2 and 3 doubles.
At No. 4 singles, the Blugolds’ Sophia Tak dropped the first set to Macy Arch before taking the next two sets for the victory.
Onalaska 5, Sparta 2
SPARTA — The Hilltoppers (1-2) swept the doubles matches en route to the win.
Sarah Hitchler and Lexi Johnson won at No. 1 doubles, Cierra Butler and Grace Hoskin won at No. 2 doubles, and Ashley Dale and Abby Strain won at No. 3 doubles.
Onalaska’s Alli Foglia and Gao Nou Her won at Nos. 3 and 4 singles, respectively.
The Spartans’ Savannah Holcomb and Olivia Blazek won at Nos. 1 and 2 singles, respectively.
Coulee
West Salem 7, Black River Falls 0
WEST SALEM — No match went to three sets as the Panthers handled the Tigers.
Madigan Freng, Maddie Quick, Gracie Miller and Calista Robaczewski all picked up singles wins for West Salem.
Quick’s match against Ellen Janke was the closest of the day; she won the first set 6-2 before taking the second 7-6 (4).
The Panthers’ pairings of Julia Krien and Josie LaJuenesse, Jenna Carns and Tessa Deal, and Anabel CruzCruz and Madison Olson picked up doubles wins.
Nonconference
Onalaska Luther 5, Winona Cotter 2
WINONA, Minn. — The Knights (6-1) swept the singles matches en route to the victory.
Sarah Hoffe, Cassie Warren, Emily Yehle and Emma Larson picked up wins at Nos. 1, 2, 3 and 4 singles, respectively.
Maddy Olson and Emily Gronholz earned Onalaska Luther’s other win at No. 3 doubles.
BOYS SOCCER
Three Rivers
Dover-Eyota 6, Caledonia 1
CALEDONIA, Minn. — The Warriors dropped their third straight game and fell to 1-4-1 (0-4-1).
