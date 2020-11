TOMAH — The Tomah High School girls basketball team jumped out to an 18-point lead after one half and cruised to a 52-27 victory over visiting Nekoosa on Tuesday.

The Timberwolves were led by senior Alyssa Whaley's eight points and received seven points apiece from seniors Lexi Spiers and Ella Plueger.

Tomah, which received at least two points from 10 players, plays again at Onalaska Luther on Tuesday.

