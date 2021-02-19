High school sports roundup: Tomah, Luther, Blair-Taylor boys march on in WIAA regional semifinals

TOMAH — Junior Dusty Derousseau made a pair of 3-pointers and scored 23 points to lead the Tomah High School boys basketball team to a 76-67 win over West Salem in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal on Friday.
Derousseau made one 3 in each half and scored 12 points in the first half for Tomah (14-9), which advanced to a championship game at top-seeed Onalaska (15-0) on Saturday. That game begins at 7 p.m.
Senior Kade Gnewikow added 18 points, while senior Carson Lindaeur and Zander Williams scored 12 apiece.
The Panthers (12-3) had a five-game winning streak snapped and were led by sophomore Kodi Miller’s 16 points. Miller made a 3-pointer and scored 14 of those points in the second half. Junior CJ McConkey and sophomore Brett McConkey also scored 14 for West Salem, which trailed 42-27 at halftime
Division 3
Poynette 55, Viroqua 52
POYNETTE, Wis. — The Blackhawks lost their fourth straight and had their season end with a 7-9 record.
Senior Jacob Lotz made three 3-pointers and scored a team-high 19 points for Viroqua. Junior teammate Kamden Oliver added 12 points for the Blackhawks.
New Glarus 54, Prairie du Chien 38
NEW GLARUS, Wis. — The sixth-seeded Blackhawks (6-1) couldn’t follow up their quarterfinal upset by beating the second-seeded Glarner Knights (16-8). No details were reported.
Division 4
Onalaska Luther 48, Melrose-Mindoro 29
ONALASKA — The Knights (16-1) won their seventh game in a row and held the Mustangs to 11 first-half points.
Junior Gavin Proudfoot scored 19 points, pulled down 14 rebounds and had four steals for Luther, which hosts Bangor in a regional final at 7 p.m. Saturday. Isaiah Schwichtenberg and James Biedenbender each added eight points for the Knights, who held Melrose-Mindoro (13-7) to 22.2-percent shooting (12-for-54).
Blake Christianson and Tristan McRoberts each scored 10 points for the Mustangs, who made 5 of 25 shots (20 percent) in the first half.
The Knights made just three 3-pointers in 15 attempts
Blair-Taylor 82, Plum City/Elmwood 53
BLAIR — Senior Kyle Steien scored 30 points to help the top-seeded Wildcats (21-1) win their 17th game in a row. Senior Matt Waldera added 21 as Blair-Taylor earned a regional final at home against Whitehall on Saturday.
Alec Reismann also had 13 and Tyler Thompson 11 for the Wildcats.
Three Rivers
Caledonia 108, St. Charles 67
CALEDONIA — The third-ranked Warriors (10-1, 8-0) won their seventh straight game and had five players with at least 10 points.
Senior Sam Privet led the way with 20, and he had 18 of those in the first half. Senior Andrew Kunelius had 13 of his 19 in the first half, which Caledonia used for a 66-41 lead.
Jackson Koepke added 17, Austin Klug 16 and Chris Pieper 10 for the Warriors.