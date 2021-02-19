High school sports roundup: Tomah, Luther, Blair-Taylor boys march on in WIAA regional semifinals

NEW GLARUS, Wis. — The sixth-seeded Blackhawks (6-1) couldn’t follow up their quarterfinal upset by beating the second-seeded Glarner Knights (16-8). No details were reported.

Division 4

Onalaska Luther 48, Melrose-Mindoro 29

ONALASKA — The Knights (16-1) won their seventh game in a row and held the Mustangs to 11 first-half points.

Junior Gavin Proudfoot scored 19 points, pulled down 14 rebounds and had four steals for Luther, which hosts Bangor in a regional final at 7 p.m. Saturday. Isaiah Schwichtenberg and James Biedenbender each added eight points for the Knights, who held Melrose-Mindoro (13-7) to 22.2-percent shooting (12-for-54).

Blake Christianson and Tristan McRoberts each scored 10 points for the Mustangs, who made 5 of 25 shots (20 percent) in the first half.

The Knights made just three 3-pointers in 15 attempts

Blair-Taylor 82, Plum City/Elmwood 53