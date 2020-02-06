High school sports roundup: Tomah's boys basketball team knocks off Holmen

Senior Noah King made six 3-pointers and scored 22 points to lead Caledonia (19-1, 12-0) as it bounced back from its only loss of the season. Sophomore Eli KIng added 13 of his 19 points in the first half as the Warriors built a 56-32 lead.

Austin Klug made four 3-pointers and scored 14 points for the Warriors, who made 13 3-pointers. Jackson Koepke added 12 points.

Scenic Bluffs

Bangor 66, Hillsboro 60

BANGOR -- The second-ranked Cardinals (16-0, 9-0) kept their unbeaten season going by holding off the Tigers, who outscored them by eight points in the second half.

Hank Reader had 12 of his team-high 19 points in the second half, and Grant Manke scored 14 of his 18 in the first half. Zane Langrehr made four 3-pointers and added 14 points for Bangor in its 53rd straight conference victory.

Cashton 62, Necedah 45

CASHTON — Kristt Hilden scored a game-high 24 points, including four 3-pointers as the Eagles won their fifth game in a row and improved to 11-4 (7-2).