WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. -- The Tomah High School girls golf team picked up a victory by shooting a 340 at the Wisconsin Dells Invitational on Wednesday.
The Timberwolves beat eight other Division 1 teams and finished 14 strokes ahead of runner-up Green Bay Preble on the Coldwater Canyon course.
Brin Neumann shot a 9-over-par 80 to lead Tomah. She finished fourth individually after Wauwatosa's Rachel Kauflin shot a 70 and Stoughton's Myranda Kotlowski and Caylie Kotlowski followed with 78s.
Tomah's Sophie Pokela followed Neumann in fifth place with an 82. Sarah Peterson added ab 87 and Jayda Zhu a 92 for the Timberwolves.
Arcadia/Independence, which is ranked second in Division 2 by state coaches, was second in the Division 2 standings after shooting a 381. Wisconsin Dells (362) won.
Black River Falls was fifth (436) and Aquinas sixth (512).
Arcadia/Independence was led by a runner-up performance and round of 81 from Rylee Haines. Hailie Tulip was eighth (89) and Zoie Pehler (100) 14th for the Raiders.