High school sports roundup: Tomah/Sparta, Viroqua co-op boys hockey teams blanked

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — The Tomah/Sparta boys hockey team lost its first game of the season on Saturday.

The Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells co-op scored three times in the second period to beat Tomah/Sparta 5-0.

Caden Brandt scored twice an assisted on a third goal for Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells, which took a 1-0 lead to the second period after sending 15-first-period shots at Tomah/Sparta goaltender Gavin Hammer. Hammer ended up with 24 saves.

Wisconsin Rapids 10, Viroqua co-op 2

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — The Blackhawks scored first, but that didn't go far against Wisconsin Rapids, which scored four goals in the first period and five more in the second.

Tyson Menzynski scored off assists from Kaden Hansen and Dalton Buros in the first period for Viroqua. Garrison Korn scored in the second on a play that included assists from Dylan Kaduc and Logan Mischler.

