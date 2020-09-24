High school sports roundup: Tomah volleyball comes back to beat Aquinas in five sets

TOMAH — The Tomah High School volleyball team won the last two sets to earn a 10-25, 25-16, 19-25, 25-15, 15-13 victory over Aquinas on Thursday night. It was the first MVC win for the Timberwolves, who improved to 3-2 overall and 1-2 in the conference.
Tomah’s Lauren Noth (17) and Dannika Koput (13) both had double-digit kills, and Koput added 15 digs.
The Timberwolves’ Ella Plueger also registered a double-double with 26 assists and 10 digs, while Asha Eckelberg had 15 assists and Hannah Walters added 10 digs.
The Blugolds (2-2, 1-2) were led by junior Jacy Weisbrod’s 23 kills. Junior Bailey Theusch added 20 digs and sophomore Macy Donarski 44 assists.
Coulee
Westby 3, G-E-T 0
GALESVILLE — The Norsemen, led by Jayda Berg’s nine kills, won 25-12, 25-19, 25-22.
The Red Hawks got double-digit digs from Lindsey Lettner (10) and Kayli Bratberg (10) in defeat.
Black River Falls 3, Arcadia 0
BLACK RIVER FALLS — The Tigers (2-2, 2-1) pulled out a 25-17, 25-15, 25-23 sweep and were led by Makayla Nortman’s eight kills, Summer Rufsholm’s 14 assists and Becca Hudson’s five digs.
Chloe Halverson had eight kills and 29 digs for Arcadia (1-2, 1-2), while Hailey Sonsalla added eight kills and 17 digs. Autumn Passehl had 18 assists for the Raiders.
BOYS SOCCER
MVC
Aquinas 3, Tomah 1
TOMAH — The Blugolds (1-3) picked up their first win behind three goals from sophomore Andrew Sutton, who tied the score at 1 in the first half and added two more goals in the second.
Ethan Schamberger, Garrett Butler and Will Skemp had assists for Aquinas, which had lost its previous 41 games to conference opponents.
Tomah’s Carter Hableman opened the scoring off an assist from Hakkon Garvin before Sutton helped the Blugolds beat a conference opponent for the first time since a 3-2 win over Central on Aug. 31, 2017.
Nonconference
Onalaska 8, Arcadia 0
ONALASKA — Erick Garcia found the back of the net twice while James Borene and David Werwinski scored their first goals of the season for the Hilltoppers, who led 4-0 at half and improved to 4-0.
Nic Hubbard and Jacob Havlik split time in goal and kept a clean sheet for Onalaska.
Three Rivers
La Crescent-Hokah 5, Winona Cotter 1
WINONA, Minn. — The Ramblers scored first, but the Lancers responded with a flurry of goals to win their fourth straight game.
Five players scored for La Crescent-Hokah (5-2-1), which received one goal and one assist from both Joey Schreier and Tyler Lampert.
Carson Roeder’s goal in the 20th minute gave Cotter the lead before Lampert tied the score two minutes later, then assisted on a Sam Wilson goal to break the tie. Andy Lopez and Anthony Alioto also scored for the Lancers, who allowed the Ramblers just two shots.
GIRLS SOCCER
Three Rivers
Winona Cotter 3, La Crescent-Hokah 1
LA CRESCENT, Minn. — Emma Siegersma scored the lone goal for the Lancers, who fell to 4-4, 4-4.
Sera Speltz had two goals to lead the Ramblers (8-0, 8-0).
CROSS COUNTRY
La Crescent-Hokah Triangular
LA CRESCENT, Minn. — The La Crescent-Hokah boys won their fourth meet in a row when their score of 34 clipped second-place St. Charles (37) at Pine Creek Golf Course.
The Lancers had three of the top seven runners in junior Cody Kowalski (third, 18:07), junior Jack Redman (fifth, 18:37) and sophomore Sam Culver (seventh, 19:16). Freshman Austin Smith (ninth, 19:58) and junior Tyler Groth (10th, 20:10) also finished among the top 10.
The La Crescent-Hokah girls, who came in with two straight second-place finishes, had a perfect score of 15 while running against two incomplete teams.
Junior Lydia Rosendahl won her second race of the season with a time of 20:55. Senior teammate Ashley Muenzenberger was third (22:37) and sophomore teammate Autumn Rabe fourth (23:00.
Sophomore Emma Stavenau (24:21) was ninth and junior Julia Lechnir (25:05) 10th for the Lancers.
Kennedy Classic
NEW LISBON, Wis. — Cashton’s Jarret Carpenter won the boys race in 15:38.3, six seconds faster than second-place Owen Jones of New Lisbon.
Brookwood had four runners in the top 10, led by fourth-place Christian Barrientos (17:34.4). Roberto Mendoza (17:57) was fifth, Dylan Powell (18:00.4) was sixth, and Charly Guzman (18:19.6) was eighth.
The Eagles’ Carson Hayes (18:32.2) was ninth.
Cashton had five runners in the top 10 of the girls race, led by Izza Mason (second, 21:17.3) and Alyssa Meyers (third, 22:06).
Annie Schreier (22:14) was sixth, Chelsie Paulsen (22:18.9) was seventh, and Kate Gronemus (22:25.9) was ninth.
Brookwood’s Amelia Muellenberg (22:08.9) was fifth, Margarita Silva (22:25.6) was eighth, and Katie Gruen (22:56.2) was 10th.
Royall’s Marah Gruen won in 20:25.6.
GIRLS GOLF
Coulee Conference meet
HOLMEN — Hallie Tulip shot an 82 to help Arcadia to a winning team score of 386 at Drugan’s Castle Mound.
Tulip’s score was 17 shots better than teammate Whitney Sonsalla and Black River Falls’ Gabby Antonelli, who tied for second place. The Tigers shot a team score of 425 as the only other complete team.
Kenzie Wolf added a 101 for the Raiders, and Kaylee Sweno a 102 for the Tigers.
