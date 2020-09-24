High school sports roundup: Tomah volleyball comes back to beat Aquinas in five sets

Chloe Halverson had eight kills and 29 digs for Arcadia (1-2, 1-2), while Hailey Sonsalla added eight kills and 17 digs. Autumn Passehl had 18 assists for the Raiders.

BOYS SOCCER

MVC

Aquinas 3, Tomah 1

TOMAH — The Blugolds (1-3) picked up their first win behind three goals from sophomore Andrew Sutton, who tied the score at 1 in the first half and added two more goals in the second.

Ethan Schamberger, Garrett Butler and Will Skemp had assists for Aquinas, which had lost its previous 41 games to conference opponents.

Tomah’s Carter Hableman opened the scoring off an assist from Hakkon Garvin before Sutton helped the Blugolds beat a conference opponent for the first time since a 3-2 win over Central on Aug. 31, 2017.

Nonconference

Onalaska 8, Arcadia 0