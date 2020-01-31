High school sports roundup: Top-raked Onalaska boys cruise past Aquinas

ONALASKA — Onalaska High School boys basketball coach Craig Kowal wanted to see a little more from his team on Friday night, but he was able to walk off the court with a one-sided victory during the first of two straight game days.

The Hilltoppers, who are ranked first in Division 2 by The Associated Press and play Lakeville North in the Wisconsin-Minnesota Border Battle at UW-La Crosse on Saturday night, put together enough strong stretches to beat Aquinas 71-36 at Chuck Deeth Fieldhouse.

Senior Tyrell Stuttley scored 18 points, and senior Carson Arenz added 17 as the Hilltoppers (14-1, 7-0) won their 10th straight game.

“I think I just wanted to see more consistency,” Kowal said. “I thought, at times, we were really good.

“The way we play them, they will get some looks, which is just the way it is, but I think we could have been more consistent, especially defensively.”

Onalaska held Aquinas (5-10, 1-6) scoreless for a stretch of nearly 8 minutes and turned a 23-15 advantage into a 37-15 lead when Arenz made a 3-pointer with 3:16 on the clock. Stuttley scored on the final possession of the half to push the lead to 39-17.