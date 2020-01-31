High school sports roundup: Top-ranked Onalaska boys cruise past Aquinas

ONALASKA — Onalaska High School boys basketball coach Craig Kowal wanted to see a little more from his team on Friday night, but he was able to walk off the court with a one-sided victory during the first of two straight game days.
The Hilltoppers, who are ranked first in Division 2 by The Associated Press and play Lakeville North in the Wisconsin-Minnesota Border Battle at UW-La Crosse on Saturday night, put together enough strong stretches to beat Aquinas 71-36 at Chuck Deeth Fieldhouse.
Senior Tyrell Stuttley scored 18 points, and senior Carson Arenz added 17 as the Hilltoppers (14-1, 7-0) won their 10th straight game.
“I think I just wanted to see more consistency,” Kowal said. “I thought, at times, we were really good.
“The way we play them, they will get some looks, which is just the way it is, but I think we could have been more consistent, especially defensively.”
Onalaska held Aquinas (5-10, 1-6) scoreless for a stretch of nearly 8 minutes and turned a 23-15 advantage into a 37-15 lead when Arenz made a 3-pointer with 3:16 on the clock. Stuttley scored on the final possession of the half to push the lead to 39-17.
The Hilltoppers face Lakeville North (9-7) in the final game of the Border Battle on Saturday. The game is scheduled to tip off at 7:45 p.m. at Mitchell Hall and follows a game between Central and Minnehaha Academy at 6:15 p.m.
“They don’t have the high D-I talent this year,” Kowal said of the Panthers, who have won four of their past six games. “But collectively, they are a really good basketball team. Their losses are to teams that are fantastic, and we are going to have to play really well.”
Junior Victor Desmond added 10 points for Onalaska, while sophomore Chris Wilson’s 10 points led the Blugolds.
Sparta 52, Logan 50
SPARTA — Led by double-digit points from Kadon Milne, Haydn Guns and Brian Sanchez, the Spartans snapped a seven-game losing streak and improved to 4-11 (2-4).
Milne had 12 points, while Guns and Sanchez added 11.
Jacksun Hamilton had 19 points to lead the Rangers, who led 19-18 at the half but dropped their third straight game and fell to 3-11 (2-5). Logan also got double-digit points from Jhaki Funches.
Coulee
G-E-T 52, Arcadia 35
GALESVILLE — The Red Hawks (8-6, 5-2) forced a tie for first place by getting past the Raiders (1-13, 0-7).
Sawyer Schmidt and Grant Beirne scored 14 points apiece for G-E-T, and Michael Schweisthal scored 10 and Ethan Weltzien nine for Arcadia.
G-E-T is now tied with Onalaska Luther (7-8, 5-2) and Black River Falls (9-6, 5-2) for the conference lead.
Black River Falls 55, Viroqua 46
BLACK RIVER FALLS — The Tigers also forced their way into a tie for first place, and they used a 33-16 run through the first half against the Blackhawks to do it.
Mike Roou scored 13 of his 23 points in the first half, and Elliot Bird had 11 of his 16 during the same stretch as Black River Falls (9-6, 5-2) won its fourth game in a row. Chase Yaeger added 10 points for the Tigers.
Viroqua (6-8, 3-4) was led by Drew Fortney’s 14 points. Clayton Slack added 10.
De Soto 56, Ithaca 52
DE SOTO — The Pirates (3-10, 3-6) brought an end to a three-game losing streak and received a game-high 25 points from senior Kaden Pedretti.
Scenic Bluffs
Bangor 100, Brookwood 41
ONTARIO — The second-ranked Cardinals (14-0, 8-0) scored 52 points in the first half, and senior Grant Manke had all but two of his 16 points before the second half began.
Junior Zach Langrehr scored a game-high 24 points for Bangor, which made four 3-pointers and 36 field goal inside the arc. Junior Hank Reader added 18 points and sophomore Will Reader 10 for Bangor, which won its 52nd straight conference game.
Junior Kaden Brandau had 12 points for the Falcons (3-10, 1-7).
Cashton 68, Hillsboro 46
HILLSBORO, Wis. — Senior Trevin Freit made three 3-pointers and scored 21 points to lead the Eagles (9-4, 5-2) to their third straight victory.
Junior Jarret Carpenter added 18 points with three 3s, while teammates Bowdy Dempsey and Kristt Hilden added 12 and 11, respectively.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
MVC
Central 60, Holmen 50
HOLMEN — Senior Rachel Peterson scored 14 points to help the Red Raiders (13-5, 6-2) past the Vikings (10-6, 4-5).
Senior Kaitlyn Koll added 12 points, and teammate Ava Parcher hit a pair of 3-pointers and scored 10.
Lexie Jeffers led Holmen with 15 points and had 10 of those in the first half, which ended with Central in front 31-28. Teammate Ellie Kline scored nine of her 11 in the second half.
Logan 67, Sparta 59
Freshman Jazzy Davis scored a career-high 25 points as the Rangers improved to 11-6 (5-4).
Logan also got double-digit points from Claire Borsheim (20) and Jenna Davis (16).
The Spartans fell to 6-11 (1-8) and were led by a 22-point performance by Teneea Henderson and 21-point showing by Callie Ziebell.
Dairyland
Melrose-Mindoro 99, Blair-Taylor 52
MELROSE — The fourth-ranked Mustangs (15-1, 10-0) had no trouble running their conference winning streak to 59 games with a win over the Wildcats (9-4, 7-2).
Senior Mesa Byom, a South Dakota State commit, scored a game-high 32 points and had 17 of them in the second half for the Mustangs, who took a 52-26 lead into the second half.
Senior Emily herzberg, also a South Dakota State commit, added 30 points and made six 3-pointers. Herzberg had 16 points in the second half.
Junior Teagan Frey had 19 of her 25 points in the first half for Melrose-Mindoro, which has its chance to run the conference win streak to 60 Monday at Augusta.
SWC
Prairie du Chien 67, River Valley 32
SPRING GREEN, Wis. — Sophomore Lily Krahn had 21 points for the Blackhawks (11-3, 5-1), who are ranked No. 7 in Division 3.
Prairie du Chien also got solid contributions from Macey Banasik (12 points) and Abby Feye (nine points).
Tienna Gruber scored 12 points to lead River Valley (3-12, 0-6).
Nonconference
Cashton 61, Viroqua 32
VIROQUA — The Eagles (13-2) won their third game in a row and received a game-high 15 points from senior Hailey Huntzicker. Junior Adelynn Hyatt added 10 points and freshman Braylee Hyatt eight for Cashton, which owns second place in the conference.
Junior Hallie Sherry scored a team-high 13 for the Blackhawks. Jessica Anderson added 10.
WRESTLING
Nonconference
Holmen 56, Hudson 24
The Vikings won the first four matches on the way to a dual victory at Mitchell Hall.
Branson Beers (24-9) pinned Jacob Fanning, an honorable mention to the 126-pound state rankings in 3:27 for Holmen, which had pins in its first three matches. Alex Pellowski (23-4) got things started that way at 120, and Beers’ pin was followed by one from Andrew Weiss at 132.
Carter Vetsch improved to 32-5 with a pin at 152, and Parker Kratochvill (28-5, 106) and Sam Smith (27-3, 113) closed out the win with one-sided victories.
BOYS HOCKEY
Nonconference
Onalaska co-op 6, Hayward 5 (OT)
ONALASKA — Mason Manglitz scored in overtime to push the Hilltoppers winning streak to 12 games.
Tommy Druen scored two goals, and the Onalaska co-op (17-2-1)raced out to a 3-0 lead early in the second period. But the Hurricanes (14-4-1) knotted the game at 3 less than 5 minutes later before the teams traded goals in the third period.
Max Popp had two assists for the Hilltoppers, while CJ Lass and Manglitz had a goal and an assist apiece.
Stoughton 8, Viroqua co-op 3
STOUGHTON, Wis. — The Vikings (4-12-1) scored six goals in the third period to secure the win.
Carter Williams, Kaden Hansen and Austin Nundahl scored goals for the Blackhawks, who lost their fourth game in a row and fell to 3-13.