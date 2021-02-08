High school sports roundup: Top-ranked Onalaska boys handle Tomah

ONALASKA — The Onalaska High School boys basketball team continued its perfect season with a 63-47 win over MVC foe Tomah on Monday night.

The top-ranked Hilltoppers (14-0, 6-0), who completed the season sweep of the Timberwolves after a 52-32 victory back on Jan. 4, were led by 18 points from senior Victor Desmond, who threw down a pair of impressive dunks.

Senior Gavin McGrath added 13 points for Onalaska, which led 44-23 at the half.

Tomah (13-9, 5-6), which has dropped six of its past seven games, used a 2-2-1 full-court press in the second half to cut its deficit to 13 points but couldn’t come all the way back.

Senior Carson Lindauer led the Timberwolves with 10 points.

Coulee

Onalaska Luther 57, Arcadia 45

ONALASKA — The Knights used a 31-point second half to break open a 26-all game at the half en route to their fourth straight win.

Junior Gavin Proudfoot had 16 points on 8-of-12 shooting to lead Onalaska Luther (14-1, 9-1), which got 13 points from senior Lyndon Byus and 11 from senior James Biedenbender.