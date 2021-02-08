High school sports roundup: Top-ranked Onalaska boys handle Tomah

ONALASKA — The Onalaska High School boys basketball team continued its perfect season with a 63-47 win over MVC foe Tomah on Monday night.
The top-ranked Hilltoppers (14-0, 6-0), who completed the season sweep of the Timberwolves after a 52-32 victory back on Jan. 4, were led by 18 points from senior Victor Desmond, who threw down a pair of impressive dunks.
Senior Gavin McGrath added 13 points for Onalaska, which led 44-23 at the half.
Tomah (13-9, 5-6), which has dropped six of its past seven games, used a 2-2-1 full-court press in the second half to cut its deficit to 13 points but couldn’t come all the way back.
Senior Carson Lindauer led the Timberwolves with 10 points.
Coulee
Onalaska Luther 57, Arcadia 45
ONALASKA — The Knights used a 31-point second half to break open a 26-all game at the half en route to their fourth straight win.
Junior Gavin Proudfoot had 16 points on 8-of-12 shooting to lead Onalaska Luther (14-1, 9-1), which got 13 points from senior Lyndon Byus and 11 from senior James Biedenbender.
Proudfoot came one rebound short of a double-double, while senior Isaiah Loersch pulled down 11 boards to go along with nine points.
The Raiders (7-8, 5-3), who lost their third straight game, were led by Kaden Updike’s 16 points.
Scenic Bluffs
Bangor 67, Cashton 55
CASHTON — The Cardinals (16-2, 11-0) had four players in double figures as they ran their conference winning streak to 68 games.
Senior Hank Reader led the way with 19 points, while sophomore Tanner Jones added 13. Junior Will Reader and sophomore Dustin McDonald had 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Hank Reader had 10 of his points in the second half as Bangor expanded on its 27-26 lead at the break.
The Eagles, who were playing without leading scorer Bowdy Dempsey, dropped their second straight game and fell to 17-3 overall and 10-2 in the conference.
Junior Presley Brueggen led Cashton with a game-high 22 points, while Aiden Cook (13 points) and Connor Butzler (11 points) were also in double figures.
Dairyland
Blair-Taylor 84, Augusta 57
BLAIR — Seniors Kyle Steien and Matt Waldera had 30 and 25 points, respectively, as the Wildcats (19-1, 9-0) won their 15th straight game.
Junior Cain Fremstad added 10 points for Blair-Taylor, which led 42-16 at the half.
Melrose-Mindoro 60, C-FC 40
MELROSE — The Mustangs, who snapped a two-game skid, improved to 10-6 overall and 7-2 in the conference.
SWC
Richland Center 68, Prairie du Chien 48
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — The Blackhawks, who have lost four of their past five games, fell to 3-9 overall and 2-5 in the conference.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
SWC
Prairie du Chien 52, Richland Center 37
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — The Blackhawks, who bounced back from last week’s loss to Onalaska, improved to 15-2 overall and 9-0 in the conference.
GYMNASTICS
Coulee
West Salem co-op 134.475, Arcadia 108.8
WEST SALEM — The West Salem co-op had the top four finishers in all four events — led by freshman Taliya Michlig, who won each event — en route to the victory.
Michlig posted a 9.1 on the balance beam, 9.05 on the floor exercise, 8.9 on the uneven bars and 8.9 on the vault on the way to winning the all-around (35.95).
Senior Sydney Hammes finished second on the balance beam (8.75), the floor exercise (7.95) and the vault (8.5) to take second in the all-around (33.65).
Arcadia was led by sophomore Nora Bergerson, who finished fourth in the all-around (29.2).