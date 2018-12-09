WEST SALEM — West Salem High School’s Trenton Foreman posted a double-double that included 30 points and 17 rebounds to lead the Panthers past Neillsville 88-81 in a nonconference game on Saturday.
Teammate Malachi Athnos added 23 points, 14 of which came in the second half. Josh Hauser also finished in double figures, scoring all 14 of his points in the second half for the Panthers.
Perham 66, Caledonia 61
CALEDONIA — Perham, thanks to 19 points from Carter Cresap and 15 from Josh Jeziorski, took a 35-31 lead in the locker room at the half, then held off Caledonia (2-1) in the second. Noah King led the Warriors with 17 points, while Riley Gavin (14), Eli King (13) and Casey Storlie (13) also reached double figures.
Logan 65, Marshfield 63 (OT)
KAUKAUNA, Wis. — After Marshfield made a 3-pointer with one second remaining in regulation to tie it, the Rangers battled back in overtime and converted its free throws down the stretch to preserve the win.
Calvin Mavin scored 23 points, including a pair of 3-pointers, to lead Logan (1-2). Maguire Werner added 14 points and Floyd Thomas had 12.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Nonconference
Prairie du Chien 54, Onalaska Luther 18
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — The Blackhawks (7-0) carried a 28-9 lead into halftime, then cruised past Luther to remain undefeated.
Prairie du Chien had three players reach double figures in Macey Banasik (13), Lily Krahn (12) and Gabby Ritchie (11).
BOYS HOCKEY
Onalaska co-op 8, Madison Memorial 4
ONALASKA — CJ Lass scored four goals, including a hat trick in the first period, to power the Onalaska co-op to a nonconference victory. Lass — who leads the team with 11 goals — started the scoring after receiving an assist from Tommy Duren, then recorded his second goal, unassisted, less than 3 minutes later. Eight minutes after that, Lass recorded his third goal, then added a fourth in the third period.
Jack Weber had 20 saves for Onalaska.
Mequon Homestead 6, Aquinas co-op 4
BARABOO, Wis. — The Aquinas co-op (4-1) hit the road on Saturday, and suffered its first loss of the season.
GYMNASTICS
Chippewa Falls Invitational
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. — Holmen placed third in the 10-team Snowflake Invitational with 124.7 points. Onalaska (119.4) came in seventh while Sparta (87.97) finished 10th. Sparta sophomore Lily Wiegand finished third in the all-around competition with 33.85 points. Wiegand finished third on the vault, sixth on uneven bars, second in floor exercise and eighth on the beam.
Baraboo Invitational
BARABOO, Wis. — The West Salem co-op won the meet with a score of 135.5, while Dodgeville was second with 132.5.
West Salem’s Ella Krause finished first on the vault (9.35), and beam (8.85).
WRESTLING
Waunakee Invitational
WAUNAKEE, Wis. — Holmen won the 16-team Waunakee Invitational by rolling up 475 points. Milton was a distant second with 353 points. Logan West (138-pounds, 9-1), Kalyn Jahn (170, 10-0), Caleb Butler (195, 5-5) and Jesse Fiers (285, 9-1) all brought home individual championships for the Vikings.
Aquinas Invitational
Aquinas and Logan/Central tied for first place with 167 points at the Aquinas Invitational. La Crescent (118) came in third as Onalaska/Luther (93) came in seventh followed by Brookwood (69) in ninth, Arcadia (67) in 10th and De Soto (39) in 11th.
Aquinas freshman Joe Penchi won the 126-pound class with a 10-1 major decision over De Soto’s Aiden Brosinski in the championship match. Penchi was named the meet’s outstanding wrestler.