High school sports roundup: Tyler Thompson sparks Blair-Taylor boys to victory

BLAIR — The Blair-Taylor High School boys basketball team needed a spark, and Tyler Thompson was more than willing to provide one.
After Whitehall scored eight of the first 10 points in Friday night’s Dairyland Conference contest, the senior forward knocked down a 3-pointer from the right corner. A few possessions later, Thompson drilled a triple from the opposite corner, which sparked a run that turned a Wildcats four-point deficit into a 23-point lead.
Blair-Taylor rode that momentum to an 88-51 home win that ran the team’s winning streak to 17 games.
Thompson scored a game-high 25 points, 16 of which came in the first half, for the Wildcats (3-0, 2-0).
“Once that first one went in, I knew in my head that, ‘I’m here to play. I can do it,’” Thompson said. “After that, I just kept pounding it. I knew they could go in if I believed, so that’s what I did.”
Senior forward Kyle Steien added 18 points, 14 of which came in the first half as Blair-Taylor built a 48-18 lead. Senior guard Alec Reismann scored 15 points, junior guard Cain Fremstad had 11, and senior forward Matt Waldera chipped in eight.
Blair-Taylor grabbed control early in the first half after a slow start.
After the second of Thompson’s 3s, Reismann came up with a steal and finished a breakaway layup. Steien scored on back-to-back drives to the hoop, and Thompson added two buckets in transition before an offensive rebound and putback by Fremstad pushed the Wildcats’ lead to 21-10 and forced a Whitehall (0-2, 0-2) timeout.
But that did little to slow Blair-Taylor.
The Norse scored the next two points — courtesy of a Waldera goaltend — before the Wildcats scored 14 straight to take a commanding 35-12 lead.
Ridge and Valley
De Soto 52, Weston 31
DE SOTO — The Pirates (1-2) picked up their first win behind an 18-point game from freshman Landon Pedretti. Junior teammate Tanner Pedretti added 10.
Scenic Bluffs
Wonewoc-Center 57, Brookwood 47
WONEWOC, Wis. — The Indians beat the Falcons, but nothing was reported to the Tribune.
Nonconference
Cashton 58, Viroqua 55
CASHTON — The Eagles (3-0) trails at the half but came back to win.
Junior Bowdy Dempsey scored 20 points to lead Cashton, which also received 13 points from senior Jarret Carpenter.
The Blackhawks (2-1) were led by senior Jacob Lotz (16) and Clayton Slack (12). Nick Schneider added 11 and Blaine Conway 10 for Viroqua, which won its first two games by a combined 100 points.
Adams-Friendship 45, Sparta 35
SPARTA — The Spartans (0-2) were held to 16 first-half points in their second straight loss.
Senior Brian Sanchez scored 14 points to lead Sparta, which also received nine from freshman Tamarrein Henderson and seven from freshman Thomas Laufenberg. Henderson added four rebounds and Laufenberg four blocked shots.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Coulee
Onalaska Luther 72, Viroqua 30
VIROQUA — Senior Cassie Warren made three 3-pointers and scored a game-high 20 points as the Knights (1-2, 1-0) picked up their first win.
Warren had 13 points in the first half as Onalaska Luther raced out to a 41-15 lead. Hannah Matzke added 12 points for the Knights, while teammates Brianna Zenke and Leah Wintrone contributed seven apiece.
Jessica Tryggestad had eight points to pace Viroqua (1-3, 0-1).
De Soto 59, Weston 51
DE SOTO — The Pirates improved to 5-0, but nothing was reported to the Tribune.
WRESTLING
Nonconference
Stratford 39, Tomah 39
TOMAH — The Timberwolves and Tigers tied at 39, but Stratford claimed the dual victory on the ninth criteria of most first points scored.
Jack Walters (106), Gavin Finch (126), Landen Bloom (132) and Brock Greathouse (220) all won by pin for Tomah, which opened its season with a win over Auburndale/Marathon last week.
Brady Lehnherr also won by decision at 160 for the Timberwolves.
