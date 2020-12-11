High school sports roundup: Tyler Thompson sparks Blair-Taylor boys to victory

BLAIR — The Blair-Taylor High School boys basketball team needed a spark, and Tyler Thompson was more than willing to provide one.

After Whitehall scored eight of the first 10 points in Friday night’s Dairyland Conference contest, the senior forward knocked down a 3-pointer from the right corner. A few possessions later, Thompson drilled a triple from the opposite corner, which sparked a run that turned a Wildcats four-point deficit into a 23-point lead.

Blair-Taylor rode that momentum to an 88-51 home win that ran the team’s winning streak to 17 games.

Thompson scored a game-high 25 points, 16 of which came in the first half, for the Wildcats (3-0, 2-0).

“Once that first one went in, I knew in my head that, ‘I’m here to play. I can do it,’” Thompson said. “After that, I just kept pounding it. I knew they could go in if I believed, so that’s what I did.”

Senior forward Kyle Steien added 18 points, 14 of which came in the first half as Blair-Taylor built a 48-18 lead. Senior guard Alec Reismann scored 15 points, junior guard Cain Fremstad had 11, and senior forward Matt Waldera chipped in eight.

Blair-Taylor grabbed control early in the first half after a slow start.