High school sports roundup: Unbeaten Bangor boys basketball team tops Onalaska Luther

ONALASKA -- The Bangor High School boys basketball team kept an unbeaten season alive by beating Onalaska Luther 79-55 in a nonconference game on Monday.

Senior Grant Manke had 27 points on 10-for-15 shooting and grabbed 15 rebounds for the Cardinals (7-0), who are ranked fourth in Division 5 by The Associated Press.

Junior Zane Langrehr made 10 of 18 shots and added 23 points for Bangor, which led 33-21 after the first half, then shot 52.1 percent (18-for-29) from the floor in the second.

Senior Joey McNamara and junior James Biedenbender had 11 points apiece to lead the Knights (1-7).

Brookwood 78, Coulee Christian 65

WEST SALEM -- Kaden Brandau had 33 points for the Falcons (3-4) in their third straight victory.

Brandau, who made four 3-pointers and was 7-for-7 from the foul line, is averaging 22.3 points per game during Brookwood’s winning streak. Teammates Alek Martin and Skippy Muehlenkamp added 11 points each in the win over the Eagles.

Osseo-Fairchild 71, Arcadia 69

