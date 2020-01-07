High school sports roundup: Unbeaten Bangor boys basketball team tops Onalaska Luther

ONALASKA -- The Bangor High School boys basketball team kept an unbeaten season alive by beating Onalaska Luther 79-55 in a nonconference game on Monday.
Senior Grant Manke had 27 points on 10-for-15 shooting and grabbed 15 rebounds for the Cardinals (7-0), who are ranked fourth in Division 5 by The Associated Press.
Junior Zane Langrehr made 10 of 18 shots and added 23 points for Bangor, which led 33-21 after the first half, then shot 52.1 percent (18-for-29) from the floor in the second.
Senior Joey McNamara and junior James Biedenbender had 11 points apiece to lead the Knights (1-7).
Brookwood 78, Coulee Christian 65
WEST SALEM -- Kaden Brandau had 33 points for the Falcons (3-4) in their third straight victory.
Brandau, who made four 3-pointers and was 7-for-7 from the foul line, is averaging 22.3 points per game during Brookwood’s winning streak. Teammates Alek Martin and Skippy Muehlenkamp added 11 points each in the win over the Eagles.
Osseo-Fairchild 71, Arcadia 69
ARCADIA -- Nothing was reported to the Tribune.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Nonconference
G-E-T 54, Blair-Taylor 47
GALESVILLE -- The Red Hawks (4-7) became the first team this season to beat the Wildcats (6-1) and did so behind 18 points from junior Rachel Amoth.
Amoth had 10 points in the first half, and G-E-T hit four 3-pointers in the second half. Blair-Taylor was held to 18 first-half points and was led by Lindsay Steien’s 13 points.
Abby Thompson added 12 points for the Wildcats and Genna O’Neill nine for the Red Hawks.
St. Charles 68, Houston 58
HOUSTON, Minn. -- Becca Rostad had 16 points, and Caey Porter added 14 for the Hurricanes (7-3). Both hit two 3-pointers.
Ridge and Valley
La Farge 60, De Soto 40
LA FARGE, Wis. -- The Pirates (2-7, 1-4) were led by Camryn Venner’s 11 points.
BOYS SWIMMING
O/H/A 103, La Crosse co-op 53
Will Ranis led the way with victories in the 50-yard freestyle (24.88), 100 backstroke (1:02.3) and legs with the winning 200 medley relay (1:57.44) and 400 freestyle relay (4:01.72) for O/H/A. Teammate Edward Hale added wins in the 300 freestyle (1:58.96) and 100 butterfly (59.32) and swam with the winning 200 freestyle relay (1:45.82) and 400 freestyle relay.
Keaton Dienger-Hanson added wins in the 200 individual medley (2:23.72) and sawm with the 200 medley relay and 200 freestyle relay.