High school sports roundup: Unbeaten basketball teams from Tomah, Cashton march
PREP ROUNDUP

High school sports roundup: Unbeaten basketball teams from Tomah, Cashton march

The Tomah High School boys basketball team continued its season-opening tear by blasting Lakeland 75-33 in a nonconference game Saturday afternoon.

The Timberwolves (5-0) raced out to a 25-point lead after one half and extended it from there.

Junior Dustin Derousseau scored 15 of his 19 points in the first half, and senior Carson Lindauer had 11 of his 17 before halftime.

They also combined for seven — Liindauer had four and Derousseau three — of Tomah’s 10 3-pointers. Senior Zander Williams added 11 points for the Timberwolves and had seven of those in the second half.

Cashton 69, La Farge 34

LA FARGE, Wis. — Junior Bowdy Dempsey made two 3-pointers his way to a team-high 20 points for the Eagles (4-0), who also received three 3-pointers and 13 points from senior Jarret Carpenter.

Senior James Harter added 10 points for Cashton, which hosts Royall on Tuesday.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Nonconference

Cashton 75, La Farge 64

LA FARGE, Wis. — The Eagles remained unbeaten by winning their closest game of the season.

Sophomore Braylee Hyatt exploded for a career-high 35 points as Cashton improved to 5-0. She made two 3-pointers, went 5-for-6 from the free-throw line and scored 20 of her points in the second half.

Senior Adelynn Hyatt also made two 3-pointers and had 13 of her 19 points in the second half. The Eagles scored 46 points after halftime to build on a nine-point halftime lead.

