VIROQUA — The Viroqua High School boys basketball team turned the tables in the second half to pick up a 64-45 nonconference victory over North Crawford on Monday.
Sophomore Jacob Lotz scored 19 points, and senior Christian Schneider added 10 for the Blackhawks (4-8), who had lost their last four games and trailed the Trojans 31-30 at the half.
Viroqua outscored North Crawford by 20 points in the second half and gradually pulled away to end its losing streak.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Nonconference
Spring Grove 63,
La Crescent 58
SPRING GROVE, Minn. — The Lions outscored the Lancers by a basket in each half for the nonconference victory.
Sophomore Kylie McQuin led La Crescent (3-14) with 15 points. Senior Jada Reider and freshman Sadie Triptow added 13 apiece for La Crescent.
Arcadia 61, Bangor 39
ARCADIA — The Raiders (13-2) got back on the winning track after losing at Onalaska on Saturday, but no details were reported.
G-E-T 61, C-FC 28
GALESVILLE — The Red Hawks (14-1) won their 13th game in a row, but no details were reported.
Onalaska Luther 48, Brookwood 25
ONTARIO — Senior Kaitlyn Kennedy scored 18 points for the Knights, and Cassidy Green 10 for the Falcons (3-11).
Osseo-Fairchild 74, Black River Falls 38
OSSEO, Wis. — Makayla Nortman scored nine points for the Tigers (1-14), who were in a 35-12 hole by halftime.
BOYS HOCKEY
Nonconference
Tomah/Sparta 7,
La Crescent 2
LA CRESCENT — Boone Mathison scored a hat trick and assisted on his team’s third goal against the Lancers, Mathison scored twice in the second period and again in the third.
Tomah/Sparta peppered the La Crescent defense with 57 shots.
Evan Long, Matthew Holtz, Dylan Pierce and Danny Amberg all scored once for Tomah/Sparta, which led 6-1 after two periods. Alex Boudreau and Sam Shimshak scored for the Lancers.