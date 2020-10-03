High school sports roundup: Viroqua top Mauston in girls tennis

ONALASKA — The Onalaska Luther High School girls tennis team stumbled after being swept in singles matches during a 4-3 loss to Watertown Luther Prep at Gullickson Courts on Saturday.

The No. 1 doubles team of Sarah Hoffe and Cassie Warren improved to 5-0 by posting a 6-2, 6-4 win over Rachel and Katie Schoeneck. Katie Kutz and Hannah Larson beat Sarah Vance and Rebekah Schroeder 6-4 , 6-7 (6), 7-6 (4) at No. 2 to improve to 5-3.

Luther's No. 3 doubles team of Elle Bolstad and Jada Wahl is 9-4 after beating Lauren Crocker and Kayla Roethke 6-2, 6-1.

Viroqua 4, Mauston 2

VIROQUA — The Blackhawks swept the three doubles matchups to take care of Mauston.

Cammie Leer and Anneka Cress swept their opponents at No. 1 doubles, and Keisha Glidden and Jordan Sowle did the same at No. 3. Lizzy Fox (No. 1 singles) and the No. 2 doubles team of Ashlee Olson and Nevaeh Hubbard also won the for Viroqua.

