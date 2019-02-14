WEST SALEM — It took her until the second half, but senior Lexi Wagner made sure that the Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau High School girls basketball team didn’t suffer its first conference loss on Thursday.
Wagner, a NCAA Division I Youngstown State recruit, scored all 26 of her points in the second half to help the Red Hawks come back from a halftime deficit and nab a 55-48 Coulee win over West Salem.
The 26 points also made Wagner the school’s all-time leading scorer, surpassing her brother Nick Wagner. Wagner made four 3-pointers, and was 10 of 18 from the field overall.
Genna O’Neill added 11 points, and Olivia Zielke 10 for fifth-ranked G-E-T (20-1, 11-0).
West Salem (11-9, 6-5) led 24-14 at halftime, but couldn’t slow Wagner down in the second half. Brooke Bentzen had 16 points to lead the Panthers, while Kara Gavaghan had 11, and Sierra Szymanski and Kendall Gerke scored nine apiece.
Onalaska Luther 57, Viroqua 23
ONALASKA — Kaitlyn Kennedy made four 3-pointers to power a 14-point night for the Knights (9-12, 5-6), who led 32-12 at halftime.
Cassie Warren added 10 points, and Rachel Koenig eight.
Viroqua (1-19, 0-11) was led by Vanessa Lohr’s seven points.
MVC
Onalaska 44, Central 37
ONALASKA — Junior Lexi Miller scored 19 points and had the Hilltoppers’ first six of the second half in a win over the third-place Red Raiders (11-10, 7-5).
Onalaska (15-5, 10-2) put the finishing touch on a second-place finish with a 12-0 run midway through the second half. Madison Trussoni gave Central a 23-22 lead with a 3-pointer before the Hilltoppers scored the next 12.
Trussoni’s 14 points led the Red Raiders, and Olivia Gamoke added 14 points for the Hilltoppers, who play Melrose-Mindoro at UW-La Crosse at 5 p.m. Saturday.
Scenic Bluffs
Cashton 56, Hillsboro 37
HILLSBORO, Wis. — A balanced scoring effort by the Eagles (15-6, 10-3) helped them cruise past the Tigers. Adelynn Hyatt led the way with 12 points, while Hailey Huntzicker (11) and Olivia Hemmersbach (10) also scored in double figures.
Bangor 59,
Brookwood 41
ONTARIO, Wis. — Bangor (14-7, 11-2) sophomore Andrea Olson scored a game-high 20 points, and Karsen Kershner chipped in with 12.
Brookwood’s (4-16, 2-11) leading scorer was Cassidy Green with nine points.
Dairyland
Blair-Taylor 63,
EC Immanuel 30
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — Marlee Nehring and Danyelle Waldera scored a combined 40 points for Blair-Taylor (14-7, 8-4) as it defeated Eau Claire Immanuel.
Nehring and Waldera had 20 points apiece. Nehring had 10 points in each half while Waldera put together a 16-point first half that included three 3s.
SWC
Prairie du Chien 73, Richland Center 47
RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. — Macey Banasik hit six 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 26 points as the fourth-ranked Blackhawks (18-0, 9-0) remained unbeaten and clinched their first outright SWC championship since the 1994-95 season. Prairie du Chien’s last conference championship was in the SWAL Large in 1998-99.
Other double-figure scorers for PdC were Lily Krahn (12), Ella Hager (12) and Gabby Ritchie (12).
Ridge and Valley
Wauzeka 78, De Soto 52
WAUZEKA, Wis. — Jenna Gianoli led De Soto (2-20, 2-10) with 18 points while Brooke Lockington and Madelen Jacobson each scored 10.
BOYS BASKETBALL
MVC
Aquinas 72, Tomah 58
The Blugolds scored 30 points in the first half — which was double that of Tomah — to grab an early lead that led to victory. Aquinas was led by Brandon Merfeld’s 25 points, which came after posting a 20-point second half. Merfeld went 12-for-16 from the free-throw line, and teammate Andrew Skemp added 13.
The Timberwolves (6-12, 2-8) were led by Dustin DeRousseau’s 16 points, while Carson Lindauer added 15.
Coulee
Onalaska Luther 68,
Viroqua 63
VIROQUA — Free throws were big for the Knights as Luther (10-9, 7-3) made 26 of 30 attempts in the win, including a 16-for-17 effort in the second half.
Bennett Loersch, who made 12 of 14 free throws, led the Knights with 26 points. Luther led 34-32 at halftime over Viroqua (5-13, 3-6).
Arcadia 58,
Black River Falls 45
BLACK RIVER FALLS — Arcadia scored 20 points from the free throw line to push past Black River Falls and record its first conference win.
The Raiders (4-13, 1-8) scored 20 points from the foul line to help inch away from a 4-point halftime deficit. Jacob Waters led the winning efforts with 19 points while Chase Patzner followed with 12.
Black River Falls (4-15, 2-9) was led by Ethan Bible (14) and Elliot Bird (12).
Dairyland
Mel-Min 80,
EC Immanuel 49
MELROSE — Patrick Corcoran led the Mustangs (12-5, 9-2) with 14 points, while Connor Christopherson scored 11 of his 13 points in the first half.
Ryan Zimmerman led Eau Claire Immanuel with 20 points.
Three Rivers
La Crescent 66,
Winona Cotter 30
WINONA, Minn. — The Lancers (17-5, 11-2) took control early, building a 40-13 lead. Luke Schwartzhoff led La Crescent with 26 points, going 6-for-11 from the foul line. Zach Todd chipped in with 12 points.
Caledonia 98,
Southland 66
ADAMS, Minn. — The Warriors (15-6, 11-0) were led by Austin Klug’s 17-point effort, while Elias Dvorak (11), Casey Storlie (11), and Noah King (10) joined him in double figures.
Scenic Bluffs
Bangor 79, Hillsboro 64
HILLSBORO, Wis. — The Cardinals (16-1, 11-0) won the conference championship after overcoming a small halftime deficit. Bangor, ranked second in Division 5, trailed 37-32 at halftime, but ran away with it in the second half.
Grant Manke had 25 points to lead the Cardinals, who had four players reach double figures. Hank Reader added 19, Zane Langrehr 15, and Jay Freit 13.
Cashton 71, Necedah 59
CASHTON — Trevor Freit scored 23 points to help the Eagles (11-7, 7-4) hold off Necedah. Kristt Hilden added 15 points on the strength of three 3s and a 4-for-4 night at the foul line.
Royall 56, Brookwood 41
ONTARIO — Dane Hyer scored a game-high 18 points, while teammate Keith Schnurr added 13 as Royall rallied from a halftime deifict to beat Brookwood. Jack Mulvaney and Kaden Brandau each scored 12 points to lead the Falcons.
SWC
Prairie du Chien 60, River Valley 39
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — Hunter Davis led Prairie du Chien with 20 points, and Mason Kramer scored 12. The Blackhawks (16-2, 6-1), who are ranked ninth in Division 3, led 35-18 at halftime.
GYMNASTICS
MVC Meet
HOLMEN — The host Vikings (135.200 points) were able to edge the Onalaska co-op (131.775) to pick up the win.
Holmen’s Harley Bartles won the all-around (34.8), bars (8.425), and balance beam (9.4), while Madeline Lau-Melby (8.85) won the vault. Central/Logan’s Caelen Lansing won the floor exercise (9.425).
WRESTLING
MSHSL team sections
Class AA
La Crescent 45,
Pine Island 34
Kasson-Mantorville 80, La Crescent 0
KASSON, Minn. — The Lancers won two of the three matches wrestled against Pine Island, with Clayton Jorgenson picking up a first-period pin at 220 pounds.
Class A
Caledonia/Houston 38, Dover-Eyota 28
EYOTA, Minn. — The Warriors won eight of the 14 matches in their quarterfinal after a first-round bye, and had five pins.
Brandon Ross (27-8, 106) tallied a 6-0 decision, defending individual state champion Kyle Cavanuagh (31-0, 145) won by technical fall, and Peyton Schott (23-8, 170) and Ryan Wagner (23-8, 182) both secured pins in less than a minute.
Fifth-seeded Caledonia/Houston will face top-seeded Zumbrota-Mazeppa at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Rochester Mayo Civic Center.
BOYS HOCKEY
WIAA Regional Finals
Sauk Prairie 6,
Aquinas co-op 5 (OT)
PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis. — Sauk Prairie (13-10-1) ended the Avalanche’s season in an overtime thriller, sending Sauk Prairie into Tuesday’s sectional semifinal against the top-seeded Onalaska co-op (22-3). The Avalanche end the season at 14-10. No other information was available at Tribune press time.
Tomah/Sparta 6,
West Salem/Bangor 5
TOMAH — Tomah/Sparta posted a five-goal third period comeback to keep its season alive. Dylen Pierce had half of Tomah/Sparta’s goals, two of which came in the third period. Tomah/Sparta also recorded 51 shots on the goal, 46 of which were saved by West Salem/Bangor goalie Sterling Skrede.
GIRLS HOCKEY
WIAA Regional Finals
Onalaska co-op 6, Stoughton co-op 2
ONALASKA — The Hilltoppers scored in each period to help ensure a regional victory against the Stoughton co-op at the OmniCenter.
Kiya Bronston had a hat trick for Onalaska after netting two first-period goals, then adding another in the third. Kaley Manglitz had two goals, and Jaidyn Groshek had one for the Hilltoppers.