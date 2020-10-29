High school sports roundup: West Salem, Arcadia soccer teams advance to sectional finals

MOSINEE, Wis, — The West Salem High School boys soccer team is one victory away from becoming a first-time qualifier for the WIAA state tournament.
Top-seeded Mosinee tried to surround Josh Iliff with multiple defenders on Thursday, but that wasn’t effective. Conversely, West Salem asked for a big effort from senior defender Evan Domnie, and he produced as the Panthers beat the Indians 4-1 in a Division 2 sectional semifinal.
The Panthers (5-0-2) scored three goals in the second half to win their third straight game by the same score and qualified to play Sauk Prairie (9-2-3) in a sectional final Saturday afternoon. The Eagles are the top seed from their quarter of the bracket and have outscored their postseason opponents by a 14-1 margin after beating Dodgeville/Mineral Point 3-1 on Thursday.
The sectional final kicks off at 1 p.m. and will be played at a site yet to be determined.
Iliff, who scored three goals in a regional win over Berlin and three more in a victory over Wautoma/Wild Rose, scored twice against Mosinee (6-6).
“They put three players on Josh Iliff, and he still scored two,” West Salem coach Ammar Sabar said. “We identified their best player (Tolen Holtz) who played forward, and put Evan Domnie on him, and he was his shadow and played very well.”
Illif’s production was enhanced by goals from senior teammates Breezy Hoffmeister and Kaleb Korn in a game that was tied 1-1 at halftime. The Panthers also dominated the second halves their two previous games.
“We dominated in the first half and scored once, but we made a mistake, and they scored their goal,” Sabar said. “We, the coaching staff, watched some games of Mosinee -- because we have never played Mosinee -- and figured out their strong points and weak points.
“We came up with a plan, and our players executed the plan really well.”
The Panthers are in their first sectional since 2013 after losing their first regional game from 2016-2019. West Salem advanced to a sectional semifinal that it lost to Ashland in 2013.
Sabar said what he saw on video showed the Panthers they could score, which meant the focus needed to be on controlling the ball and defense.
In addition to that and the effectiveness of Iliff, Sabar pointed out the performance of Hoffmeister.
“I used him in the midfield, I used him at center midfield, and I used him at forward,” Sabar said of Hoffmeister. “He assisted (a goal), he scored a goal, and he was just unbelievable.”
Division 3
Arcadia 2, Barron 1
CUMBERLAND, Wis. — The Raiders qualified for their second sectional final in three years by beating the top-seeded Golden Bears.
Arcadia (7-2) dug its way out of a 1-0 halftime deficit. Junior Cesar Uriel Ortiz tied the game with one goal, and senior forward Bill Breska snapped the tie with his.
The Raiders play top-seeded Marshfield Columbus Catholic (9-2), which has won six games in a row after beating Stevens Point Pacelli 4-0 on Thursday, for the sectional title at 1 p.m. Saturday. Marshfield Columbus ended Arcadia’s 2019 season by winning a shootout in the sectional semifinals.
VOLLEYBALL
WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinal
Platteville 3, Aquinas 1
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The Blugolds’ season came to an end in a 25-21, 25-13, 17-25, 25-17 loss to the Hillmen.
Junior Jacy Weisbrod had a team-high 17 kills for Aquinas (8-4), which got 35 assists from sophomore Macy Donarski.
Senior Tori Nolte added 17 digs and nine digs.
