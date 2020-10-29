High school sports roundup: West Salem, Arcadia soccer teams advance to sectional finals

MOSINEE, Wis, — The West Salem High School boys soccer team is one victory away from becoming a first-time qualifier for the WIAA state tournament.

Top-seeded Mosinee tried to surround Josh Iliff with multiple defenders on Thursday, but that wasn’t effective. Conversely, West Salem asked for a big effort from senior defender Evan Domnie, and he produced as the Panthers beat the Indians 4-1 in a Division 2 sectional semifinal.

The Panthers (5-0-2) scored three goals in the second half to win their third straight game by the same score and qualified to play Sauk Prairie (9-2-3) in a sectional final Saturday afternoon. The Eagles are the top seed from their quarter of the bracket and have outscored their postseason opponents by a 14-1 margin after beating Dodgeville/Mineral Point 3-1 on Thursday.

The sectional final kicks off at 1 p.m. and will be played at a site yet to be determined.

Iliff, who scored three goals in a regional win over Berlin and three more in a victory over Wautoma/Wild Rose, scored twice against Mosinee (6-6).

“They put three players on Josh Iliff, and he still scored two,” West Salem coach Ammar Sabar said. “We identified their best player (Tolen Holtz) who played forward, and put Evan Domnie on him, and he was his shadow and played very well.”