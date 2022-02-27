High school sports roundup: West Salem, Bangor, Blair-Taylor girls win regional titles

WEST SALEM — The West Salem High School girls basketball team earned a WIAA Division 3 regional title with a 51-29 win over Westby on Saturday night.

The top-seeded Panthers (22-4) will play third-seeded Altoona on Thursday at Wisconsin Dells; the Railroaders beat second-seeded Elk Mound 49-32 on Saturday.

Megan Johnson made four 3-pointers and led West Salem with 17 points, while Ella Jordan also made four 3s and added 14 points. Anna McConkey chipped in 12 points for the Panthers, who led 26-12 at the half.

Kennedy Brueggen led the fifth-seeded Norsemen (16-11) with seven points.

Columbus 65, Prairie du Chien 58 (2OT)

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — The top-seeded Blackhawks (24-2) failed to score in the second overtime and had their season ended after they led 33-17 at the half.

Division 2

Menomonie 51, Central 32

MENOMONIE, Wis. — The third-seeded RiverHawks finish the season at 17-9.

Rice Lake 61, Logan 36

RICE LAKE, Wis. — The fifth-seeded Rangers finish the season at 11-14.

Division 5

Bangor 61, Royall 56

BANGOR — The top-seeded Cardinals (25-2) had four players in double figures and will play second-seeded Blair-Taylor on Thursday at Independence.

Bangor has a win over the Wildcats this season, a 66-47 victory on Dec. 23.

Madeline Janisch led the way on Saturday with 12 points, while Taylor Jacobson and Nora Tucker had 11 points each and Gabby Schroeder chipped in 10 points.

Jacobson made three 3-pointers and had all of her points in the second half as the Cardinals worked to keep their 25-20 halftime lead.

Blair-Taylor 72, Eleva-Strum 38

BLAIR — The Wildcats (26-1) got big games from Lindsay Steien, Chloe Wagner and Abby Thompson.

Steien posted 21 points, nine assists and three steals; Wagner had a career-high 21 points to go with seven rebounds; and Thompson finished with 16 points, six assists and three steals.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Coulee

G-E-T 61, Viroqua 48

GALESVILLE — The Red Hawks (11-13, 6-6) closed out the regular season with a home win over the Blackhawks (6-17, 2-9).

G-E-T sophomore Cody Schmitz had another one of his fantastic games, leading all scorers with 40 points. Junior Will Mack joined him in double figures by scoring 15.

Viroqua was led by 19 points from senior Griffin Olson.

GIRLS HOCKEY

WIAA sectional final

Division 1

Middleton co-op 7, Viroqua co-op 2

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — The second-seeded Blackhawks had their season ended.

