High school sports roundup: West Salem/Bangor wrestling team wins Coulee Conference Tournament

BOYS BASKETBALLNonconference

Aquinas 62, Westby 38

WESTBY — The Blugolds (8-4) dominated the second half to keep the Norsemen (0-9) winless.

Senior Andrew Skemp scored 11 of his 13 points after halftime as Aquinas pulled away. Sophomore Jackson Flottmeyer also had seven of his 11 after Westby finished the first half within 25-24.

Junior Chris Wilson added 12 points for the Blugolds, who also received a nine-point performance from junior Quinn Miskowski.

Scenic Bluffs Bangor 88, Brookwood 29 ONTARIO — Senior Zane Langrehr poured in 23 points as the Cardinals (11-2, 7-0) won their 64th consecutive conference game.

Senior Hank Reader and sophomore Tanner Jones added 12 apiece — all in the first half — for Bangor, which led 61-17 at half and earned its sixth straight victory.

Junior Frank Wildes had 11 points to lead the Falcons, who fell to 1-9 overall and 0-7 in the conference.

GIRLS BASKETBALL Dairyland Blair-Taylor 57, Eleva-Strum 32