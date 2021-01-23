High school sports roundup: West Salem/Bangor wrestling team wins Coulee Conference Tournament

BLACK RIVER FALLS — The West Salem/Bangor co-op wrestling team crowned four individual champions and scored 317 points to win the Coulee Conference Tournament at the Lunda Community Center in Black River Falls on Saturday.
The Catbirds, who have won all six of their dual meets, clipped second-place Melrose-Mindoro/G-E-T by three points and continued an impressive march through the season.
West Salem/Bangor received championship performances from freshman Brett Plomedahl (11-0, 106 pounds), junior Evan Wolfe (11-0, 138), senior Hayden Lyga (9-1, 170) and junior Chris Najera (7-2, 195).
The victory is West Salem/Bangor’s first in the conference tournament since 2016.
Sophomore Brooks Johnson (10-2, 113), sophomore Carson Koss (9-4, 120), junior Tanner Anderson (13-0, 126), senior River Rommel (10-3, 182) and senior Trevor Daffinson (13-0, 285) all won championships for the Titans.
Viroqua senior Cale Anderson (14-0) won at 152 pounds to complete an unbeaten conference tournament career, and teammates Aaron Dobbs (11-0, 160), a senior, and Ethan Dobbs (12-2, 132), a sophomore, joined him as champions for the fourth-place Blackhawks (165).
Westby placed third with 185 points behind champions Dominick Hansen (11-1, 145) and Dylan Nottestad (13-0, 220). Both are juniors.
BOYS BASKETBALLNonconference
Aquinas 62, Westby 38
WESTBY — The Blugolds (8-4) dominated the second half to keep the Norsemen (0-9) winless.
Senior Andrew Skemp scored 11 of his 13 points after halftime as Aquinas pulled away. Sophomore Jackson Flottmeyer also had seven of his 11 after Westby finished the first half within 25-24.
Junior Chris Wilson added 12 points for the Blugolds, who also received a nine-point performance from junior Quinn Miskowski.
Scenic Bluffs Bangor 88, Brookwood 29 ONTARIO — Senior Zane Langrehr poured in 23 points as the Cardinals (11-2, 7-0) won their 64th consecutive conference game.
Senior Hank Reader and sophomore Tanner Jones added 12 apiece — all in the first half — for Bangor, which led 61-17 at half and earned its sixth straight victory.
Junior Frank Wildes had 11 points to lead the Falcons, who fell to 1-9 overall and 0-7 in the conference.
GIRLS BASKETBALL Dairyland Blair-Taylor 57, Eleva-Strum 32
BLAIR — Sophomore Lindsay Steien scored a game-high 27 points, and classmate Abby Thompson added 20 as the Wildcats improved to 11-2 overall and 8-1 in the conference.
Steien scored 20 of her points in the first half as Blair-Taylor built a 30-18 lead. Thompson, who made four 3-pointers, added seven steals, while senior Emma Johnson had four.
This story will be updated throughout the day