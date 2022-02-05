High school sports roundup: West Salem/Bangor wrestling wins Coulee title

MELROSE — The West Salem/Bangor wrestling team had six individual champions and six second-place finishers en route to the Coulee Conference championship on Saturday.

The Catbirds finished with 350½ points, which was in front of G-E-T/Mel.-Min. (303).

Bradyn Glasspoole pinned all four of his opponents at 120 pounds en route to a title for West Salem/Bangor, while Jackson Roesler (106), Brett Plomedahl (113), Evan Wolfe (138) and Trevor Arentz (152) had two pins as they won their respective weight classes.

Andy Johnson had only two matches at 170 and won both via pin for his title.

Isaac Schniepp-Duffy (126), Cody Petersen (160), Luke Noel (182), Chris Najera (195), Hunter Anderson (220) and Reid Rasmussen (285) all took second for the Catbirds.

The Titans had individual champions in Jackson Blaken (126), Tanner Andersen (132), Carson Koss (145), Justice Vaaler (195) and Braydon Lockington (220) and a second-place finisher in Alex Wieczorek (170).

Dylan Nottestad led Westby (176½) with an individual title at 285 pounds, while four other Norsemen — Jayden Geier (106), Brock Hoskins (113), Klayton Geier (120) and Garrett Vatland (145) — took second.

Austin Winker (160) and Hadley Gilardi (182) won their respective weight classes for Viroqua, which placed fourth with 162. The Blackhawks also got second-place finishes from Ethan Dobbs (132) and Oliver Kemerling-Pelock (152).

Arcadia (106) was fifth as a team, and Black River Falls (71) was sixth.

Scenic Ridge and Rivers

RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. — Ithaca/Weston cruised to the team championship with a score of 256 to finish comfortably ahead of second-place De Soto (131).

Cashton (113) was fourth and Brookwood (91) sixth in the 11-team tournament.

The Pirates had a champion in senior Aiden Brosinski (41-1), who pinned his way to a title at 152. His longest match lasted 1:47, and that came in the first round.

Gavin McDowell (17-18, 120), Seth Greeno (27-8, 132) and Nathan Woodhouse (32-10, 220) all placed second for De Soto.

Junior Colin O’Neil (28-9) won a championship at 160 to lead the Eagles, who also had a pair of second-place finishers in Jack Schreier (16-9, 170) and Austin Culpitt (30-10, 285).

Dylan Powell (30-4) won at 106 for the Falcons.

SWC/SWAL Clash

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — Rhett Koenig led Prairie du Chien (178½) to a fifth-place finish.

Koenig won a pair of matches via major decision before earning a 6-3 decision over Darlington/Black Hawk’s Owen Seffrood for the individual title at 132 pounds.

Luke Kramer (145), Maddox Cejka (152) and Brogan Brewer (170) each took second in their respective weight classes.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Nonconference

West Salem 94, Mauston 50

WEST SALEM — The Panthers made 13 3-pointers for the second night in a row as they ran their winning streak to seven games.

Jack Hehli made three 3-pointers and scored a game-high 19 points, all of which came in the first half as West Salem built a 57-27 lead. Carson Kopenick also made three 3s and added 17 points, while Brennan Kennedy made a pair of triples and had 12 points.

CJ McConkey finished with 14 points for the Panthers, who are ranked third in Division 3 by The Associated Press and improved to 18-1.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Nonconference

Blair-Taylor 62, Royall 50

WISCONSIN DELLS — Lindsay Steien and Abby Thompson powered the Wildcats, who are tied for third in The Associated Press’ Division 5 rankings, to their 11th straight win at JustAgame Fieldhouse.

Steien led Blair-Taylor (18-1) with 24 points and five assists, while Thompson had 20 points, five steals and five assists.

Lexi Lofgren added seven points, and Kierstyn Kindschy had five points and seven rebounds.

BOYS HOCKEY

Nonconference

Antigo 4, West Salem 2

WEST SALEM — The Panthers had a 2-0 lead after the first period but allowed two goals in the second period and two more in the third.

Noah LaFleur scored a goal and assisted on one from Zach Long. Sam Odenbach and Weston Gerke also had assists for West Salem (10-11).

GIRLS HOCKEY

Badger

Middleton co-op 6, Viroqua co-op 1

MADISON — Cadence Dehlin gave the Blackhawks a 1-0 lead in the second period but saw their lead evaporate before the end of the frame.

Makenna Rudie made 25 saves, but the Viroqua co-op (9-8-1, 7-4) lost its third in a row.

