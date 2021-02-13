High school sports roundup: West Salem boys basketball team clinches share of Coulee title

BLACK RIVER FALLS — The West Salem High School boys basketball team clinched a share of the Coulee Conference title by beating Black River Falls 72-66 on Saturday.

Junior guard CJ McConkey had 26 points to lead the Panthers, who share the conference title with Onalaska Luther. Sophomore forward Peter Lattos and junior guard Jack Hehli added 15 and 16 points, respectively, for West Salem, which came back from a 34-26 halftime deficit.

Sophomore forward Trey Cowley led the Tigers with 19 points.

The Panthers, who improved to 11-2 overall and 9-1 in the conference, have won four in a row, while Black River Falls (6-7, 3-7) has lost four of its last five.

Dairyland

Melrose-Mindoro 98, Gilmanton 71

MELROSE — The Mustangs, who won their third straight game, improved to 12-6 overall and 8-2 in the conference.

SWC

Dodgeville 57, Prairie du Chien 56