High school sports roundup: West Salem boys basketball team clinches share of Coulee title

BLACK RIVER FALLS — The West Salem High School boys basketball team clinched a share of the Coulee Conference title by beating Black River Falls 72-66 on Saturday.
Junior guard CJ McConkey had 26 points to lead the Panthers, who share the conference title with Onalaska Luther. Sophomore forward Peter Lattos and junior guard Jack Hehli added 15 and 16 points, respectively, for West Salem, which came back from a 34-26 halftime deficit.
Sophomore forward Trey Cowley led the Tigers with 19 points.
The Panthers, who improved to 11-2 overall and 9-1 in the conference, have won four in a row, while Black River Falls (6-7, 3-7) has lost four of its last five.
Dairyland
Melrose-Mindoro 98, Gilmanton 71
MELROSE — The Mustangs, who won their third straight game, improved to 12-6 overall and 8-2 in the conference.
SWC
Dodgeville 57, Prairie du Chien 56
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — Oldenburg hit five 3-pointers and poured in 27 points, but the Blackhawks (5-10, 4-6) had their two-game winning streak snapped.
Nonconference
Sparta 79, Brookwood 37
SPARTA — The Spartans had four players in double figures as they won their second straight game and improved to 5-12.
Senior guard Brian Sanchez led the way with a game-high 20 points, while freshman guard Thomas Laufenberg added 16, junior guard Chris Jacobs had 12 and freshman forward Tamarrien Henderson had 11.
Junior guard Franklin Wildes had 10 points to lead the Falcons (2-17).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Division 3 regional finals
Lodi 41, Westby 38
WESTBY — Despite a game-high 17 points from senior guard Grace Hebel, the top-seeded Norsemen (10-5) had their season ended.
Senior guard Macy Stellner added 13 points, while Hebel had 13 of her points in the second half as Westby tried to overcome a 24-19 deficit at the break.
Prairie du Chien 52, New Glarus 32
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — The Blackhawks, who improved to 17-2, led 28-15 at the half.
Division 4 regional finals
Bangor 62, Cashton 34
BANGOR — The Cardinals (17-2) beat the Eagles (13-7) for the third time this season, but nothing was reported to the Tribune.
BOYS HOCKEY
Nonconference
Tomah/Sparta 4, Reedsburg 2
TOMAH — Boone Mathison scored two goals to lead Tomah/Sparta, which also got goals from Ethan Lieser and Danny Amberg.
Mathison, who added an assist, scored the lone goal in the first period before Reedsburg grabbed a 2-1 lead in the second period.
But Lieser and Amberg responded with their goals to put Tomah/Sparta back in front before Mathison tacked on his other goal.