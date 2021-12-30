High school sports roundup: West Salem boys basketball team handles Maple Northwestern

WEST SALEM — A balanced scoring effort helped the West Salem High School boys basketball team earn an 87-50 victory over Maple Northwestern in the West Salem Classic on Wednesday.

Carson Koepnick led the Panthers (7-0) with 21 points, and Brett McConkey was close behind with 19. Petter Lattos added 13 points, while Tamarrein Henderson finished with 12.

West Salem returns to Coulee Conference action on Tuesday, when it plays at Westby.

Sparta 59, Spooner 52

WEST SALEM — Thomas Laufenberg registered a double-double with 15 points and 13 rebounds as the Spartans ended a three-game losing streak.

Layden Bender made two 3-pointers and added 12 points for Sparta (2-6).

Rick Majerus Shootout

Onalaska 97, Ripon 44

MEQUON, Wis. — TJ Stuttley scored a game-high 21 points and Nick Odom added 17 for the Hilltoppers, who won their fourth in a row and improved to 4-1.

Stratford Tournament

Bangor 76, Wausau East 67

STRATFORD, Wis. — A big second half from Dustin McDonald allowed the Cardinals comeback from a 38-31 halftime deficit.

McDonald, who made six 3-pointers, scored 24 of his 34 points after the break, while Tanner Jones and Gunner Ellenburg were also in double figures for Bangor, which has won four in a row and improved to 5-1.

Jones added 20 points, while Ellenburg had 14.

Menomonie Showcase

Menomonie 58, Tomah 56

MENOMONIE, Wis. — Dusty Derousseau scored 19 points, but the Timberwolves lost their second in a row and fell to 3-6.

Tyler Kleifgen made three 3-pointers for his nine points, while Tom Hesse also had nine points for Tomah.

St. Charles Invitational

La Crescent-Hokah 58, Pine Island 54

ST. CHARLES, Minn. — Parker McQuin made two 3-pointers and scored 17 points to lead the Lancers, who improved to 5-0.

Mason Einerwold and Carson Reider added nine points apiece for La Crescent-Hokah.

Lewiston Auto Classic

Chatfield 67, Prairie du Chien 35

WINONA, Minn. — The Blackhawks dropped to 0-9.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lewiston Auto Classic

Onalaska Luther 57, Chatfield 52

WINONA, Minn. — Hannah Matzke and Rachel Koenig posted double-doubles to help the Knights win their fifth in a row and improve to 6-3.

Matzke scored a team-high 19 points to go with 12 rebounds, while Koenig added 14 points and 12 rebounds to go with six assists.

Brianna Zenke chipped in with nine points for Onalaska Luther, which led 30-25 at the half.

West Salem Tournament

West Salem 57, Logan 38

WEST SALEM — The Panthers improved to 11-0, while the Rangers had their two-game winning streak snapped and fell to 4-3.

Shullsburg Holiday Tournament

Bangor 57, C-FC 42

SHULLSBURG, Wis. — The Cardinals improved to 9-0.

Waunakee Holiday Tournament

Prairie du Chien 64, Monona Grove 46

WAUNAKEE, Wis. — The Blackhawks (8-1) won their seventh in a row en route to the tournament title.

BOYS HOCKEY

West Salem Tournament

Waunakee 5, West Salem 0

WEST SALEM — Weston Gerke made 37 saves, but the Panthers (5-6) fell in the tournament championship.

West Salem put 36 shots on goal but was unable to beat Waunakee goalie Logan Walmer.

Monks Battle for the Cheeseburger

Wisconsin Rapids 7, Onalaska/La Crosse 1

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — The Hilltoppers (4-5) had their four-game winning streak snapped.

La Crescent-Hokah 5, McFarland 4

BARABOO, Wis. — The Lancers, who have won four of their last five, improved to 5-3.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Wisconsin Prep Hockey Holiday Classic

Black River Falls 6, Rock County 2

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. — Zowie Hunter had two goals and two assists to lead the Tigers, who snapped a three-game skid after taking control in the first period.

The Fury struck first, but Black River Falls responded with the game’s next six goals, including three in the first period.

The Tigers’ lead grew to 5-1 by the end of the second period thanks to goals from Hannah Lane and Skylar Pierce, both of whom added an assist apiece.

Payton O’Neill and Courtney Magnuson also scored for Black River Falls, which improved to 5-8.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0