High school sports roundup: West Salem boys basketball team takes over Coulee lead

WEST SALEM — Senior David Lattos had five of his 16 points in overtime to lift the West Salem High School boys basketball team to a 53-49 Coulee Conference victory over Viroqua on Tuesday.

The Panthers (7-4, 4-2) scored 28 points in the second half to overcome a 10-point deficit, and Lattos scored 14 of his 16 after the first half while adding 10 rebounds. West Salem used the victory to take sole possession of the first place.

Senior Josh Hauser led West Salem with 17 points, while teammate CJ McConkey had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Junior Clayton Slack scored 15 points to lead Viroqua (6-5, 3-2), which started the game in first place and finished it in a four-way tie for second. Senior Dawson Swenson added 12 points for the Blackhawks.

Onalaska Luther 66, Arcadia 39

ONALASKA — Isaiah Schwichtenberg had 16 points, six rebounds and four assists for the Knights (3-7, 3-2), who held the Raiders (0-10, 0-5) to 30.6-percent shooting.

Brandon Stadtler and Joey McNamara scored 10 points each and combined for 13 rebounds for Onalaska Luther.

Arcadia was led by Ethan Weltzien and Chandler Sonsalla with 13 and 11 points, respectively.