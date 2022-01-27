High school sports roundup: West Salem boys basketball team tops Black River Falls to stay perfect in Coulee

WEST SALEM — The West Salem High School boys basketball team stayed perfect in the Coulee Conference with a 76-62 win over Black River Falls on Thursday night.

The Panthers, who are ranked third in Division 3 by The Associated Press, were led by 24 points from Peter Lattos, who returned to the court after missing time with an injury. Brett McConkey added 15 points for West Salem (14-1, 7-0).

Evan Anderson scored a game-high 27 points for the Tigers (6-8, 3-3), while Trey Crowley added 15.

Westby 67, G-E-T 66

WESTBY — The Norsemen (7-8, 3-3) had four players as they battled back from a 39-32 halftime deficit and snapped a seven-game losing streak.

Rhett Stenslien led the way with 18 points, while Hudson Lipski made three 3-pointers and finished with 17 points. Cale Griffin made four 3s and added 14 points, and Grant McCauley scored 10 points.

Sophomore Cody Schmitz scored a game-high 28 points for the Red Hawks (7-9, 2-4), while Jack Beedle made five 3s for his 15 points.

Arcadia 41, Viroqua 37

VIROQUA — Kevin Cruz and Richard Gomez scored nine points apiece for the Raiders (4-11, 2-5), who won their third game in a row and handed the Blackhawks (5-9, 1-6) their ninth loss in a row.

Trev Bjorge added eight points for Arcadia, which led 18-17 at the half. Viroqua was led by 10-point performances from Grif Olson and Kamden Oliver. Oliver scored eight in the second half.

Dairyland

Blair-Taylor 78, Independence 61

BLAIR — The Wildcats (10-6, 3-3) won their third in a row behind 21 points from freshman guard Ethan Kniseley.

Senior forward Cain Fremstad and junior guard Jaren Swanson were also in double figures for Blair-Taylor, with 16 and 14 points, respectively.

Three Rivers

Caledonia 60, Rushford-Peterson 49

CALEDONIA, Minn. — Iowa State commit Eli King scored 20 points to help the Warriors, who are ranked second to Minneapolis North in Minnesota’s Class AA, improve to 15-0 overall and 8-0 in the conference.

Jackson Koepke added 12 points for Caledonia, which led 24-20 at the half, while Austin Meyer had 11.

SWC

Dodgeville 66, Prairie du Chien 61

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — The Blackhawks fell to 3-13 overall and 1-4 in the conference.

Nonconference

Wisconsin Rapids 69, Sparta 62

SPARTA — The Spartans (3-12) lost their third game in a row.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Scenic Bluffs

Bangor 75, Necedah 19

BANGOR — The Cardinals, who are ranked second in Division 5, stayed unbeaten ahead of Saturday’s high-profile matchup with West Salem.

Taylor Jacobson scored a game-high 18 points, while Bangor (18-0, 10-0) also got double-digit points from Madeline Janisch, Nora Tucker and Anna Fronk.

Janisch and Tucker — who finished with 13 and 12 points, respectively — did most of their scoring in the first half as the Cardinals built a 40-13 lead. Fronk added 11 points, eight of which came in the second half.

BOYS HOCKEY

MVC

Aquinas co-op 6, Tomah/Sparta 0

ONALASKA — Calvin Gilbertson scored three goals, including two in the first period, and added two assists as the Avalanche won their third in a row.

Evan Johnson and Christian McConaghy each had a goal and two assists for the Aquinas co-op (7-11, 2-2), while Joseph Baranowski finished with one goal and one assist and Tanner Bass had two assists.

Keaton Breske made 26 saves for the Avalanche to keep Tomah/Sparta (5-12-2, 1-3) winless over its last three games.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Nonconference

Onalaska co-op 4, Black River Falls co-op 2

ONALASKA — McKenna LaFleur scored two goals in the first period and Kiya Bronston scored two in the second as the Hilltoppers (14-4) built a 4-0 lead.

Jaden Hammes had a pair of assists for the Onalaska co-op, which has won 10 in a row and 13 of its last 14. Alayna Tauscher added one assist, and Diana Hanson made 15 saves.

Zowie Hunter had a goal for the Tigers (9-11) and assisted on a goal by Skylar Pierce.

