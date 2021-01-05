High school sports roundup: West Salem boys basketball team wins opener

GALESVILLE — Led by junior Jack Hehli’s 15 points, the West Salem High School basketball team won its opener 63-50 over G-E-T on Tuesday night at G-E-T High School.
Hehli was one of three to finish in double figures for the Panthers (1-0, 1-0) with sophomores Brett McConkey and Carson Koepnick adding 14 and 13 points, respectively.
Senior Sawyer Schmidt scored a game-high 25 points to lead the Red Hawks (0-4, 0-1), while freshman Cody Schmitz chipped in 10.
Viroqua 57, Westby 36
VIROQUA — The Blackhawks (4-3, 1-1) won their second consecutive game thanks to a balanced scoring attack that saw three finish in double figures.
Jacob Lotz led the way with 15 points while Clayton Slack and Kamden Oliver each scored 12 for Viroqua, which led 29-17 at half.
The Norsemen (0-3, 0-2) were led by freshman Rhett Stenslien’s nine points.
Dairyland
Melrose-Mindoro 75, Cochrane-Fountain City 65
FOUNTAIN CITY — Behind 44 combined points from Blake Christianson and Tristan McRoberts the Mustangs (3-0, 3-0) won their third straight to open up the season.
Christianson scored a game-high 24 points with McRoberts scoring 20, as they led a Mel-Min offense that saw four finish in double figures. Seniors Tucker Sbraggia and Jay Arzt added 14 and 12 points, respectively.
Senior Ethan Hunger had 20 points to lead C-FC, which also received 15 points from junior Matt Bjorge and 10 points from junior Austin Becker.
SWC
Prairie du Chien 54, Dodgeville 43
DODGEVILLE, Wis. — The Blackhawks improved to 2-5 overall and 2-2 in the conference.
Nonconference
Wisconsin Dells 75, Sparta 64
SPARTA — Sparta saw their two-game win streak snapped, as they were outscored 35-24 in the second half to an undefeated Wisconsin Dells (6-0) squad.
Freshman Tamarrein Henderson had a game-high 19 points, while Thomas Laufenberg chipped in 12 points and Layden Bender 10.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
MVC
Onalaska 77, Tomah 51
TOMAH — The Hilltoppers had four players in double figures as they improved to 2-0 and won their conference opener.
Senior guard Olivia Gamoke led the way with a game-high 22 points, while junior forward Ava Smith had 16, senior guard Molly Garrity added 13 and freshman forward Sidney Fillbach pitched in 12.
Gamoke and Smith each hit four 3-pointers, and the latter had 13 points in the first as Onalaska built a 42-15 lead.
The Timberwolves, who dropped to 6-4 overall and 1-1 in the conference, were led by junior guard Emmalyn Brandvig (12 points) and senior guard Lexi Spiers (11 points).
Scenic Bluffs
Bangor 53, Royall 51
BANGOR — The Cardinals won their second straight game as they improved to 5-1 overall and 3-0 in the conference.
SWC
Prairie du Chien 56, Lancaster 40
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — The Blackhawks improved to 7-0 overall and 3-0 in the conference.
Nonconference
West Salem 59, Cashton 52
CASHTON — Behind 20 points from junior guard Ella Jordan and 12 from junior forward Ally Gilster, the Panthers won their season opener and snapped the Eagles’ three-game winning streak.
Adelynn Hyatt scored a game-high 24 points, including three 3s, for Cashton (8-2). Twenty of those points came in the second half, but the Eagles were unable to come back from a 31-22 deficit at the break.
C-FC 51, Arcadia 35
ARCADIA — Sophomore guard Breah Golden scored 16 points for the Raiders, who trailed 27-17 at half and fell to 3-3.
BOYS HOCKEY
Nonconference
Tomah/Sparta 7, Aquinas co-op 2
ONALASKA — Danny Amberg had three goals and an assist while Boone Mathison had three assists and a goal to lead Tomah/Sparta (6-2), which held a 3-0 advantage after the first period and a 6-2 advantage after the second.
Jeremiah Whited and Jacob Daily had a goal apiece for the Avalanche (0-1).
WRESTLING
West Salem/Bangor quadrangular
WEST SALEM — West Salem/Bangor picked up wins over Sparta, Westby and Black River Falls.
Against the Spartans, Bradyn Glasspoole (120 pounds) and Andy Johnson (160) had pins for West Salem/Bangor, which benefited from six forfeits and won 54-26.
Tye Klass (170) won by technical fall (16-1), while Corbin Hauser (182), Marcus Cox (195) and Hayden Brueggeman (220) collected pins for Sparta.
West Salem/Bangor defeated Westby 48-21, thanks to pins from Isaac Schniepp-Duffy (126), Evan Wolfe (145) and Luke Noel (182).
The Norsemen got pins from Dylan Nottestad (220) and Ty Harbaugh (285).
West Salem/Bangor beat Black River Falls 73-6. Adam Rogge (152) had a pin for West Salem/Bangor, while Silas Cleveland had a pin from the Tigers.
Westby, meanwhile, picked up a 42-30 win over Sparta, thanks to pins from Garrett Vatland (152), Nottestad and Harbaugh. Carson Kelsey (145), Klass and Hauser had pins for the Spartans.
Sparta earned a 42-6 win over Black River Falls with pins from Brock Connelly (152) and Cox.