High school sports roundup: West Salem boys basketball team wins opener

GALESVILLE — Led by junior Jack Hehli’s 15 points, the West Salem High School basketball team won its opener 63-50 over G-E-T on Tuesday night at G-E-T High School.

Hehli was one of three to finish in double figures for the Panthers (1-0, 1-0) with sophomores Brett McConkey and Carson Koepnick adding 14 and 13 points, respectively.

Senior Sawyer Schmidt scored a game-high 25 points to lead the Red Hawks (0-4, 0-1), while freshman Cody Schmitz chipped in 10.

Viroqua 57, Westby 36

VIROQUA — The Blackhawks (4-3, 1-1) won their second consecutive game thanks to a balanced scoring attack that saw three finish in double figures.

Jacob Lotz led the way with 15 points while Clayton Slack and Kamden Oliver each scored 12 for Viroqua, which led 29-17 at half.

The Norsemen (0-3, 0-2) were led by freshman Rhett Stenslien’s nine points.

Dairyland

Melrose-Mindoro 75, Cochrane-Fountain City 65