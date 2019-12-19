High school sports roundup: West Salem boys basketball team wins third straight

BLACK RIVER FALLS — The West Salem boys basketball team is on a roll, and nothing stopped that from continuing Thursday night in Black River Falls.
The Panthers received double-figure scoring from four players to beat the Tigers 58-56 for their third straight victory.
Sophomore Jack Hehli scored 16 points to lead West Salem (4-2, 3-0), which received 15 points from David Lattos and 10 each from Cooper Breitung and Josh Hauser.
Black River Falls (2-3, 1-1) was led by Elliot Bird’s 24 points.
G-E-T 66, Westby 53
WESTBY — Sawyer Schmidt scored 27 points, and Grent Beirne added 21 for the Red Hawks (1-4, 1-2), who won their first game.
The Norsemen (3-2, 1-2) trailed 29-23 at the half and were led by sophomore Hudson Lipski’s 18 points. Davontae Spears added 17.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Dairyland
Melrose-Mindoro 78, Eleva-Strum 46
MELROSE — The Mustangs held a 44-23 lead by halftime as Mesa Byom scored 14 of her game-high 25 points.
Emily Herzberg added 24 points — she made a 3-pointer in each half — for Melrose-Mindoro (7-0, 4-0), which won its 68th straight conference game.
Blair-Taylor 77, Alma-Pepin 4
BLAIR, Wis. — Led by Abby Thompson’s 19 points, the Wildcats (6-0, 4-0) had four finish in double figures to pick up the conference victory.
Lindsay Steien scored 11, while Chloe Wagner and Marlee Nehring each finished with 10.
Three Rivers
St. Charles 58, Caledonia 41
CALEDONIA — Paige Klug made three 3-pointers and scored 13 points, but it wasn’t enough against the Saints.
Alexis Schroeder made two 3s and added nine points for Caledonia (3-7, 2-4), which trailed 24-21 at halftime and lost for the sixth time in seven games.
Nonconference
Cashton 45, Independence 27
CASHTON — The Eagles (6-1) used 12 points from freshman Braylee Hyatt and held Indee junior Ziy Conner to less than half of her average to win their fourth straight game.
Conner, who entered the game with averages of 23.2 points and 19.3 rebounds per game, was held to four points in the first half and six in the second.
Adelynn Hyatt and Allison Brownell added eight points each for Cashton.
WRESTLING
MVC
Aquinas 66, Onalaska/Luther 18
ONALASKA — The teams split the four matches that were wrestled, and the Blugolds filled out their lineup.
Darren Chiquini and Bryce Buchanan recorded pins at 113 and 126, respectively, for the Hilltoppers. Teddy Uehling (132) and Clay Berra (285) had pins for Aquinas.
Sparta 42, Logan/Central 36
You have free articles remaining.
SPARTA — The Spartans won the last five matches — four by pin — to pull out the victory.
Madden Connelly pinned Aesop Lorenz in 46 seconds during the 220-pound match, which closed out the dual after Marcus Cox tied it at 36 with a 6-4 decision at 195.
Coulee
Mel.-Min./G-E-T 49, West Salem/Bangor 21
GALESVILLE — The Titans won six of the first seven matches — four by pin and one my technical fall — to take control of the Catbirds.
Jayden Anderson (160), Hunter Andersen (170) and Bryce Burns (195) were among those posting pins for Mel.-Min./G-E-T.
West Salem/Bangor’s Brayden Glasspoole picked up a 2-1 win over Tanner Andersen at 113.
Black River Falls 40, Arcadia 22
BLACK RIVER FALLS — The Tigers won six of nine matches that were wrestled, and Tyson O’Brien (145), Logan Peterson (160), Jacob Blackdeer (182), Goeffrey Garvin (220) and Kaleb Dobson (285) recorded pins.
SWC
Prairie du Chien 34, Lancaster 27
LANCASTER, Wis. — The Blackhawks won the last two matches by decision to hold off the Flying Arrows.
Lancaster’s Caden Straka recorded a pin at 220 pounds to get Lancaster within 29-27, but Colten Wall (285) and Ryder Koenig (106) closed out the victory with decisions — Wall beat Myles Bender 8-1, and Koenig beat Joe Esser 7-0) — in a big dual.
Luke Kramer (126), Traeton Saint (160) and Bradyn Saint (170) recorded pins for Prairie du Chien, which also received major decisions from Maddox Cejka (120) and Tyler Hannah (195).
BOYS HOCKEY
Nonconference
West Salem/Bangor 2, Aquinas co-op 0
WEST SALEM — Weston Gerke collected 14 saves to pick up the shutout to lead the Panthers (4-2).
Sam Szymanski — thanks to assists from Nathan Gribble and Zach Long — gave West Salem/Bangor the early lead with a goal midway through the first period. Zach Hutchinson scored unassisted less than seven minutes later to make it 2-0.
Jack Coleman made 39 stops for the Avalanche (0-7-1).
Tomah/Sparta 8, Viroqua co-op 4
SPARTA — It was Viroqua that jumped out ahead 2-0, but Tomah/Sparta scored five unanswered goals in the first period to get past the Blackhawks.
Matthew Holtz had a solid night, tallying four points on two goals and a pair of assists for Tomah/Sparta. But he wasn’t the only one.
Danny Amberg added two goals, Eric Avoles had a goal and an assist, Evan Long tallied a goal and two assists while Mitchell Erickson recorded three assists for Tomah/Sparta (4-4-1).
Jake Krause netted a hat trick for Viroqua (1-6).
Waseca 9, La Crescent-Hokah 3
LA CRESCENT — Waseca scored four goals in each of the second and third periods to get past the Lancers.
Drew Wieser and Cooper Carlson each recorded a goal and an assist for La Crescent-Hokah (3-5-1).
GYMNASTICS
Viroqua 117.1, Arcadia 109.15
ARCADIA — Aaliyah Fox won the all-around (29.1), Lydia Korn won the vault and bars, and Flynn Lemaire won on the beam to lead Viroqua over Arcadia.
Wendy Pronschinske won the floor exercise for Arcadia.