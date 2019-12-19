High school sports roundup: West Salem boys basketball team wins third straight

Conner, who entered the game with averages of 23.2 points and 19.3 rebounds per game, was held to four points in the first half and six in the second.

Adelynn Hyatt and Allison Brownell added eight points each for Cashton.

WRESTLING

MVC

Aquinas 66, Onalaska/Luther 18

ONALASKA — The teams split the four matches that were wrestled, and the Blugolds filled out their lineup.

Darren Chiquini and Bryce Buchanan recorded pins at 113 and 126, respectively, for the Hilltoppers. Teddy Uehling (132) and Clay Berra (285) had pins for Aquinas.

Sparta 42, Logan/Central 36

SPARTA — The Spartans won the last five matches — four by pin — to pull out the victory.

Madden Connelly pinned Aesop Lorenz in 46 seconds during the 220-pound match, which closed out the dual after Marcus Cox tied it at 36 with a 6-4 decision at 195.

Coulee