High school sports roundup: West Salem boys hockey team earns overtime win over Altoona

WEST SALEM — Tyler Meyer scored twice, including the game-winner in extra time, to lift the West Salem High School boys hockey team to a 5-4 overtime win over Altoona on Tuesday night.

Meyer also scored in the Panthers’ three-goal second period as they built a 4-2 lead before Altoona scored twice in the third period to tie the game.

Noah LaFleur, Joseph Daley and Connor Brown also scored for West Salem, which has won two of its last three and improved to 4-4. Brown added three assists, while Weston Gerke made 25 saves.

Black River Falls 9, Medford 1

BLACK RIVER FALLS — Karsten Hunter, Gabe Iverson and Matt Engebretson all scored twice for the Tigers, who led 4-0 after one period and 6-0 after two.

Hunter also had two assists for Black River Falls (5-2), which won its second straight game and has scored 21 goals in those games. Engebretson and Wyatt Madvig also had two assists apiece.

Aquinas co-op 5, Viroqua 1

ONALASKA — Ethan Meyer scored a pair of goals for the Avalanche, including one in the team’s four-goal second period.

Zander Skrede, Christian McConaghy and Brennan Dirks all had a goal and an assist, while Calvin Gilbertson and Casey Keane had two assists apiece. Ethan Oines mde 13 saves for the Aquinas co-op, which snapped a two-game skid and improved to 3-7.

Jack Dahl scored the lone goal for the Blackhawks, who dropped to 0-3-1.

Reedsburg 4, Tomah/Sparta 0

TOMAH — Ashton Steele made 29 saves for Tomah/Sparta, which had 22 shots on goal but couldn’t put one home as it lost its second straight and dropped to 3-5.

La Crescent-Hokah 5, Waseca 4

LA CRESCENT, Minn. — Wyatt Farrell and Cooper Hollon both scored twice for the Lancers, who have won three in a row and improved to 4-2.

Hollon also had an assist, while Liam Farrell added a goal and two assists. Collin Morken made 31 saves between the pipes for La Crescent-Hokah.

WRESTLING

Nonconference

Central/Logan 58, Viroqua 11

Dylan Ellefson (152 pounds), Avin Smith (170) and Jayden Delao (182) won via pin for Central/Logan, while Donovan Yang (120), Daylin Haney (132) and Sam Veenstra (160) also earned victories.

Preston Buroker earned a pin for the Blackhawks at 145 pounds, while Evan Solberg won via tech fall at 126 pounds.

G-E-T/Mel.-Min. 42, Tomah 32

TOMAH — The Titans took momentum with three straight pins at 195, 220 and 285 for a 30-4 lead over the Timberwolves.

Justice Vaaler kicked things off for the Titans by pinning Brady Lehnherr in 2:59 at 195. Bradyn Lockington put them in front by pinning Ethan Burch in 1:13 at 220, and Thomas Haney finished it by pinning Carter Habeck at 3:05 in the 285-pound match.

Tanner Andersen (138), Ben Peterson (160) and Alex Wieczorek (170) also recorded pins for the Titans. Austin Gray (113), Cameron Finch (120) and Landen Bloom (126) all won by pin for the Timberwolves.

BOYS SWIMMING

Nonconference

Marshfield 117, Logan/Central/West Salem 47

Chase Schilling won the 200-yard freestyle (2 minutes, 2.01 seconds) and was second in the 100 butterfly (1:01.84) to lead Logan/Central/West Salem.

Tegan Hewitt won the 100 backstroke (1:09.06), while Ben Lenz was second in the 200 individual medley (2:31.95).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0