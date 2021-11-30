High school sports roundup: West Salem boys hockey trounces Viroqua co-op

WEST SALEM — The West Salem High School boys hockey team earned its first win of the season, throttling the Viroqua co-op for a 6-1 Coulee Conference win on Tuesday night.

Zach Long had a hat trick for the Panthers (1-1), scoring once in the first period and twice in the third.

Joseph Daley and Garrett Mueller also scored in the first period as West Salem built a 3-0 lead before Brayden Dahl got the Blackhawks (0-1) on the board in the second period.

Mueller and Noah LaFleur each finished with a goal and an assist, while Connor Brown had two assists.

Nonconference

Reedsburg 5, Onalaska/La Crosse 4 (OT)

REEDSBURG, Wis. — The Hilltoppers rallied with three goals in the third period to tie the game, including the final two of regulation, but fell to 0-2 on the season.

Trailing 3-1, Colin Comeau scored his second goal of the game to bring Onalaska/La Crosse within one.

Caden Brandt answered for Reedsburg before Gavin Schuster and Comeau scored to knot things at 4-all late in the third period.

That score held until the end of regulation, and Brandt finished his hat trick by scoring in overtime to hand the Hilltoppers the loss.

Jack Tillman, Peyton Jones, Quinn Anderson and Comeau all had assists for Onalaska/La Crosse.

Winona 3, Aquinas co-op 2

ONALASKA — The Avalanche fell to 1-1, but no details were reported.

Baraboo 3, Tomah/Sparta 2 (OT)

SPARTA — Goals from Parker Holloway and Charlie Joyce gave Tomah/Sparta a 2-0 lead going into the third period, but the team was unable to close out the victory.

Easton Armstrong and Ethan Wildes each had an assist for Tomah/Sparta (1-2).

Black River Falls 6, La Crescent-Hokah 5 (OT)

LA CRESCENT, Minn. — The Tigers battled back from a 3-0 deficit and let a lead slip away before Wyatt Tennant scored the decisive goal in overtime.

Ryan Nandory scored twice and had an assist for Black River Falls (2-1), which scored five unanswered goals over the second and third periods to take a 5-3 lead.

The Lancers (0-1) responded with goals from Colton Holzer and Liam Farrell to send the game to overtime, in which Tennant gave the Tigers the win.

Karsten Hunter had a goal and an assist for Black River Falls, while Cooper Peterson added two assists.

Wyatt Farrell and Liam Farrell each scored twice for La Crescent-Hokah, while Holzer had two assists to go with his goal.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Nonconference

Onalaska co-op 6, Winona 0

WINONA, Minn. — The Hilltoppers picked up their first win of the season and improved to 1-2, but no details were reported.

WRESTLING

Nonconference

Eau Claire Regis/Altoona 66, Black River Falls 16

BLACK RIVER FALLS — Zack Gebhardt won via pin at 132 pounds for the Tigers, while Jackson McCormick won via major decision at 145 pounds.

