WEST SALEM — The West Salem High School boys basketball team lit up Arcadia from the perimeter and took over first place in the Coulee Conference on Friday night.
The Panthers (7-7, 5-2) connected for 13 3-pointers — junior Josh Hauser had six and scored 18 points — in a 69-46 victory over the Raiders that gave them a half-game lead on G-E-T (6-6, 4-2) and Onalaska Luther (7-5, 4-2) in the standings.
Senior Malachi Athnos scored 12 of his team-high 20 points in the second half, and Trenton Foreman added 13 points as the Panthers won their second game in a row.
Onalaska Luther 71, G-E-T 55
ONALASKA — The Knights (7-5, 4-2) built a 17-point lead by halftime and knocked the Red Hawks (6-6, 4-2) out of first place.
Senior Bennett Loersch had 21 points and 15 rebounds for Onalaska Luther, which held a 39-19 advantage in rebounds and shot 51.9 percent (27-for-52) from the floor. Emery Byus added 20 points and Joey McNamara 16 points, seven assists and five rebounds for the Knights.
Jake Jumbeck and Josh Jumbeck had 13 points apiece for G-E-T.
MVC
Holmen 68, Sparta 48
SPARTA — Senior Jimmy Gillespie made four 3-pointers and scored 25 points to lead the Vikings (6-6, 3-2) past the Spartans (9-5, 2-3).
Gillespie scored 15 of his points in the first half as Holmen built a 32-26 lead before expanding it in the second.
Jaden Raymer had 14 points to lead Sparta, which also received 11 from Juan Aguilar and 10 from Nick Church.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
MVC
Central 53, Tomah 47
TOMAH — Tomah senior Madison Lindauer was able to turn it on in the second half and help her team avoid a loss at Central the first time these teams played, but the Red Raiders didn’t allow that to happen again.
Central (6-8, 4-3) sophomore Ava Parcher scored 21 points, and made five 3-pointers, to lead the effort. Rachel Peterson added 12 for the Red Raiders.
Lindauer also scored 21, and Emma Liek had 15, but Tomah (10-6, 3-4) never fully climbed out of the 18-4 first-half hole it was in.
Dairyland
Melrose-Mindoro 77, Blair-Taylor 29
BLAIR — The second-ranked Mustangs (14-0, 10-0) took care of the Wildcats for their 61st consecutive regular-season victory.
Sophomore Teagan Frey scored a team-high 17 points, while Mesa Byom added 13. Emily Christopherson, Erika Simmons and Jackie Brown all scored nine.
Scenic Bluffs
Necedah 43, Brookwood 28
ONTARIO — Kyra Saylor made three 3-pointers and scored 11 points for the first-place Cardinals (12-1, 8-0), who won their fifth game in a row.
The Falcons (3-10, 1-6) were led by senior Kate Hyatt’s 12 points.
Royall 46, Cashton 44
ELROY, Wis. — The Eagles (8-5, 4-3) led 27-24 at the half, but the Panthers came back.
Adelynn Hyatt and Olivia Hemmersbach scored nine points apiece to lead Cashton.
Nonconference
Alma Center Lincoln 49, Holmen 43
ALMA CENTER, Wis. — Savannah King scored a team-high eight points for the Vikings (6-9).