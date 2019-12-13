High school sports roundup: West Salem boys use big first half to beat Luther

ONALASKA — The West Salem High School boys basketball team used a hot-shooting first half while David Lattos scored a game-high 21 points to lead the Panthers over Onalaska Luther 82-61 on Friday night in Onalaska.

The Panthers (3-2, 2-0) were a blistering 17 of 26 (65%) in the first half, including 3 of 6 from beyond the arc to take a 41-28 halftime lead.

Lattos was 8-for-14 from the field to go along with nine rebounds. Josh Hauser had an efficient night finishing with 12 points on 4 of 5 shooting while dishing out seven assists to help pace a West Salem offense that finished with an eye-popping 26 assists. Brady Scallon added 16 points going a perfect 5-for-5 from inside the arc while making a pair of 3-pointers off the bench for the Panthers.

Brandon Stadtler had 13 points and six rebounds while Landon Byus added 12 points and seven assists to lead the Knights (1-3, 1-1).

Coulee

Viroqua 55, G-E-T 52

GALESVILLE — Jacob Lotz paced the Viroqua (3-2, 1-1) offense with 18 points while Dawson Swanson added 14 points.

Grant Beirne led all scorers, finishing with 22 points for G-E-T (0-4, 0-2).