High school sports roundup: West Salem boys use big first half to beat Luther

ONALASKA — The West Salem High School boys basketball team used a hot-shooting first half while David Lattos scored a game-high 21 points to lead the Panthers over Onalaska Luther 82-61 on Friday night in Onalaska.
The Panthers (3-2, 2-0) were a blistering 17 of 26 (65%) in the first half, including 3 of 6 from beyond the arc to take a 41-28 halftime lead.
Lattos was 8-for-14 from the field to go along with nine rebounds. Josh Hauser had an efficient night finishing with 12 points on 4 of 5 shooting while dishing out seven assists to help pace a West Salem offense that finished with an eye-popping 26 assists. Brady Scallon added 16 points going a perfect 5-for-5 from inside the arc while making a pair of 3-pointers off the bench for the Panthers.
Brandon Stadtler had 13 points and six rebounds while Landon Byus added 12 points and seven assists to lead the Knights (1-3, 1-1).
Coulee
Viroqua 55, G-E-T 52
GALESVILLE — Jacob Lotz paced the Viroqua (3-2, 1-1) offense with 18 points while Dawson Swanson added 14 points.
Grant Beirne led all scorers, finishing with 22 points for G-E-T (0-4, 0-2).
Westby 70, Arcadia 58
ARCADIA — It was the Davontae Spears show in Westby on Friday night.
Spears knocked down a pair of triples while going 9 of 10 from the free throw line to finish with a game-high 27 points. He was one of four Norsemen (2-1, 1-1) to finish in double figures joining Joe Armbruster (14), Hudson Lipski (13) and Devin Nelson (10).
Ethan Weltzien scored 18 to lead Arcadia (0-3, 0-2).
Scenic Bluffs
Bangor 69, Hillsboro 35
HILLSBORO — The Cardinals (3-0, 2-0) continued their strong start to the season behind 12 points from senior Grant Manke, 12 points from junior Zane Langrehr and 10 points from sophomore Will Reader.
Junior Colin Johnson led the Tigers (2-3, 1-1) with seven points.
Brookwood 69, Wonewoc-Center 63
ONTARIO, Wis. — Brookwood coach and former Logan standout Jesse Blackwell picked up his first career win behind solid performances from senior Alek Martin, junior Kaden Brandau and seniors Henry Marriott and Mitchell Klinkner.
Martin and Brandau both scored 14 points, while Marriott and Klinkner added 10 apiece. Martin hit four 3s, three of which came in a 41-point first half for the Falcons (1-4, 1-1), and Brandau pulled down seven rebounds.
Senior Tucker Needham scored a game-high 24 points for the Wolves (2-2, 0-2).
Cashton 61, Necedah 54
NECEDAH — The Cardinals (2-2, 1-1) failed to score in the first 10 minutes of the second half, allowing the Eagles (3-1, 1-1) to erase a two-point halftime deficit.
Cashton senior Kristt Hilden, who hit three 3-pointers, scored 16 points, and fellow senior Trevin Freit added 11 points.
Senior Jaron Murphy (23 points) and sophomore Landen Murphy (13 points) led Necedah in scoring with strong shooting from beyond the arc. Jaron Murphy hit five 3s, while Landen Murphy buried three.
Three Rivers
Caledonia 86, Fillmore Central 43
HARMONY, Minn. — Twelve players scored for the Warriors, led by 15 from senior Noah King. Junior Austin Klug added 11 points, and senior Austin Heaney and sophomore Eli King had 10 apiece.
Ridge and Valley
You have free articles remaining.
Wauzeka-Steuben 76, De Soto 39
DE SOTO — Senior Jake Reichman scored a game-high 32 points for the Hornets (3-0, 2-0), while senior Carter Lomas and junior Gavin Ralph added 15 and 12 points, respectively.
Senior Kaden Pedretti led the Pirates (0-5, 0-2) with 15 points. Sophomores Tanner Pedretti and Jimmy Dammon both added eight points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
MVC
Holmen 59, Sparta 45
SPARTA — Despite missing three players to injuries, the Vikings used a balanced scoring effort and some hot shooting from beyond the arc to pick up the road win in their conference opener.
The Vikings (5-1, 1-0) made nine 3’s and were led by Ellie Kline’s 13 points. Braidyn Ruetten finished with 11, Megan Flury added 10 while Sydney Jahr and Emily Porath each scored nine.
A day after scoring 25 points, Bradley commit Callie Ziebell finished with 14 points to lead Sparta (4-3, 0-1).
Coulee
Arcadia 50, Westby 34
WESTBY — Mercedes Romo knocked down four triples en route to scoring a team-high 17 points to help the Raiders (3-1, 2-0) to the road victory. Macy Stellner did her best to keep Westby (4-2, 1-1) in it. She scored 15 of Westby’s 21 first half points and finished with a game-high 22.
Dairyland
Blair-Taylor 59, Independence 47
INDEPENDENCE — The Wildcats (4-0, 3-0) got double-digit points from freshman Lindsay Steien (18), sophomore Chloe Wagner (12) and freshman Abby Thompson (12).
Ziy Connor led all scorers with 31 points, but the Indees fell to (3-3, 1-2).
Three Rivers
La Crescent-Hokah 56, Lewiston-Altura 47
LEWISTON, Minn. — Sophomore Sadie Treptow and freshman Cali Esser both scored 18 points for the Lancers. Junior Kiley McQuin added nine points.
Senior Allison Schumacher led the Cardinals with 13 points and hit three 3-pointers. Lewiston-Altura hit seven 3s in all.
Nonconference
Eau Claire Memorial 59, Central 46
EAU CLAIRE — Lily Wehrs and Brittany Mislivecek each scored eight points while Ava Parcher added seven to lead Central (5-2).
BOYS HOCKEY
Chippewa Falls 4, Tomah/Sparta 3
TOMAH — Chippewa Falls broke a 2-2 tie by scoring two goals in the third period.
Owen Krista scored a pair of goals for Chippewa Falls, which outshot Tomah/Sparta 43-18.
Gavin Hammer was stellar in goal for Tomah/Sparta recording 39 saves.
Adam Thompson, Danny Amberg and Dawson Cruz scored the goals for Tomah/Sparta (3-3-1).