High school sports roundup: West Salem boys win Coulee; Bangor boys extend SBC win streak to 58 games

VIROQUA — The West Salem High School boys basketball team put a final stamp on a crazy season in the Coulee Conference by beating Viroqua 64-51 and winning an outright championship on Thursday.

The Panthers (14-8, 9-3) made 17 of 23 attempts from the free-throw line in the second half and used 19 points from senior Josh Hauser and 15 from sophomore Jack Hehli to complete a sweep of the Blackhawks and win the conference by one game.

"It was very, very tough to win this conference," West Salem coach Steve Kastenschmidt said. "Every single game was a hard one."

Black River Falls, Onalaska Luther and G-E-T all finished in a second-place tie after Black River Falls and West Salem started the day tied for first place with a one-game lead over the Red Hawks and Knights.

The Panthers battled through injuries and several lineup changes but played well enough to win their last five Coulee games. A 64-55 win at G-E-T followed up a 64-54 win over Black River Falls during that streak.

"G-E-T is playing very well right now, and that was a big win for us to go and get," Kastenschmidt said.

West Salem mad the difference against Viroqua with defense and by coming through from the free-throw line in the second half.