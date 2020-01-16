High school sports roundup: West Salem girls basketball falls to Arcadia in overtime; Aquinas wrestling edges Tomah

WEST SALEM — Arcadia High School girls basketball senior Ellie Hoesley scored a game-high 15 points to help her team (9-2, 6-0), ranked sixth in Division 3, defeat West Salem 43-42 in overtime on Thursday to remain atop the Coulee Conference standings. Hoesley scored all four of the Raiders’ overtime points.

Arcadia, which made just two 3-pointers but was 11-of-16 from the free-throw line, also got double-digit points from senior Linzy Sendelbach (10).

The Panthers were led by sophomore Ella Jordan and junior Maddie Quick, who had eight points apiece. West Salem (7-5, 4-3) hit six 3s but was just 2-of-6 from the free-throw line.

The teams were tied at 20 at half.

G-E-T 42, Onalaska Luther 32

GALESVILLE — The Red Hawks picked up a big conference win to improve their overall record to 6-7 overall and 3-3 in the Coulee.

Senior Cassy Schmitz scored 11 points and junior Rachel Amoth 10 as G-E-T won its third game in a row. The Knights (8-5, 3-3) were led by sophomore Rachel Koenig’s nine points.

Westby 51, Black River Falls 20