High school sports roundup: West Salem girls basketball team beats G-E-T to stay atop Coulee

GALESVILLE — The West Salem High School girls basketball team maintained its spot atop the Coulee Conference with a 57-42 victory at G-E-T on Thursday night.

The Panthers’ win — their third in a row and sixth in their last seven — improved them to 17-3 overall and 8-1 in the conference. Meanwhile, the Red Hawks — who would have tied West Salem for the conference lead with a win — dropped to 9-11 overall and 6-3 in league play.

Anna McConkey had a game-high 24 points for the Panthers, who are ranked seventh in Division 3 by The Associated Press, while Megan Johnson made a pair of 3-pointers and added 10 points.

McConkey was 10 of 11 from the free-throw line and had 16 points in the second half as West Salem extended its 28-15 lead at the break.

Emily Nelson made two 3-pointers and finished with eight points for G-E-T. Kayli Bratberg matched her with eight points, all of which came in the second half.

Onalaska Luther 58, Black River Falls 17

ONALASKA — Brianna Zenke totaled 13 points, six steals and four assists to lead the Knights (14-5, 6-2) to their fourth straight win.

Luther, which led 38-5 at the half, also got six points apiece from Rachel Koenig, Hannah Matzke, Macie Neumeister, Mackenzie Van Loon and Meghan Johnson.

Makayla Nortman had a team-high six points for the Tigers (2-17, 1-6).

Westby 51, Viroqua 28

WESTBY — Hanna Nelson scored 14 points and Jayda Berg added 11 as the Norsemen (11-7, 4-4) earned their third win in their last four games.

Nelson had nine points in the first half to help Westby build a 26-3 lead, while Berg made a 3-pointer.

The Blackhawks (2-16, 0-9) were led by Vanessa Lohr’s 10 points.

Dairyland

Blair-Taylor 72, Whitehall 28

WHITEHALL, Wis. — Big nights from Lindsay Steien and Abby Thompson helped the Wildcats (17-1, 10-0) run their winning streak to 10 games.

Steien posted a double-double with 35 points and 10 rebounds, while Thompson added 16 points, eight steals and four assists.

Kierstyn Kindschy was also in double figures for Blair-Taylor with 10 points.

Melrose-Mindoro 48, Augusta 41

MELROSE — Lilly Radcliffe scored a game-high 21 points for the Mustangs (9-11, 8-4), who have won four of their last five.

Ridge and Valley

De Soto 43, Seneca 32

DE SOTO — The Pirates improved to 8-11 overall and 5-5 in the conference.

SWC

Prairie du Chien 63, Platteville 30

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — The Blackhawks (19-1, 6-0) won their 18th in a row.

Nonconference

Arcadia 36, Independence 28

ARCADIA — The Raiders improved to 5-15.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Scenic Bluffs

Bangor 77, Hillsboro 57

BANGOR — A balanced scoring effort helped the Cardinals (16-3, 10-0) win their 80th straight conference game.

Dustin McDonald and Gunner Ellenburg led the way with 15 points apiece, while Will Reader had 14 points and Tanner Jones added 13.

McDonald made three 3-pointers and had all of his points in the first half to help Bangor take a 34-21 lead into the break. Jones also hit three 3s, while Ellenburg had 13 points in the second half.

Cashton 76, Brookwood 36

CASHTON — The Eagles had three players in double figures, led by a game-high 21 points from Presley Brueggen, as they won their fourth in a row.

Bowdy Dempsey made a pair of 3-pointers and added 17 points, while Noah Hemmersbach finished with 10 points.

Brueggen had 14 of his points in the first half as Cashton (16-3, 9-1) built a 41-15 lead.

Brady Hansen led the Falcons (5-13, 3-7) with 15 points.

Nonconference

Black River Falls 72, Osseo-Fairchild 44

BLACK RIVER FALLS — Evan Anderson scored a game-high 33 points for the Tigers, who snapped a two-game skid and improved to 7-9.

Trey Cowley added 10 points for Black River Falls.

GYMNASTICS

MVC meet

SPARTA — Holmen had three of the top five finishers in the all-around as it won Thursday’s meet with a score of 140.175.

The Vikings’ Kamryn McNally was third in the all-around (35.65), Harley Bartels was fourth (35.025) and Maddy Melby was fifth (34.975).

Sparta finished second (137.45) behind Lily Wiegand and Ella Hemker, who were first (36.7) and second (36.375) in the all-around, respectively.

Onalaska was third (129.275), Logan/Central was fourth (119.875) and Tomah was fifth (113.475).

Coulee

West Salem co-op 135.975, G-E-T co-op 132.15

WEST SALEM — Juniors Taliyai Michlig and Sara Gyllander were first and second in the all-around to lead the West Salem-co-op to victory.

Michlig tied for first on the vault (9.1), was second on the uneven bars (8.275) and the floor exercise (9.025) and third on the balance beam (8.5) as she won the all-around (34.9).

Gyllander won the beam (9.3), was third on the floor (8.8), was fifth on the vault (8.75) and tied for fifth on the bars (7.9) to take second in the all-around (34.75).

G-E-T co-op junior Abigail Miller won the floor (9.175) and the bars (8.45) and tied for first on the vault (9.1) to take third in the all-around (34.725).

BOYS HOCKEY

Nonconference

West Salem 2, Tomah/Sparta 1

TOMAH — Joseph Daley scored the decisive goal in the third period as the Panthers (10-10) bounced back from Tuesday’s loss to the Aquinas co-op.

Zach Long gave West Salem a lead early in the first period before Easton Armstrong scored on a Tomah/Sparta (6-14-2) power play to tie the game at 1-1 about 13 minutes later.

The teams were scoreless in the second period before Daley scored in the third period.

La Crescent-Hokah 6, Aquinas co-op 2

ONALASKA — The Lancers (10-8-1) snapped a two-game skid, while the Avalanche (8-14) suffered their third loss in their last four games.

