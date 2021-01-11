High school sports roundup: West Salem girls basketball team remains unbeaten with win over Westby

WESTBY — Behind a game-high 28 points from junior guard Ella Jordan, the West Salem High School girls basketball team earned a 42-33 Coulee Conference victory over Westby on Monday night.
It was the first conference loss for the Norsemen (4-3, 2-1), while the Panthers improved to 3-0 overall and 2-0 in league play. West Salem and Arcadia are the only remaining teams without a conference loss.
Jordan, who made four 3-pointers, had 14 points in each half. Seniors Kendall Gerke and Maddie Quick added five points apiece for the Panthers, who led 23-18 at the half.
Sophomore center Jayda Berg had 17 points to pace Westby, which also got 10 points from senior guard Macy Stellner.
G-E-T 54, Onalaska Luther 40
ONALASKA — The Red Hawks outscored the Knights 33-16 in the second half en route to their second straight win.
Junior guard Lindsey Lettner led G-E-T (2-3, 2-1) with a game-high 26 points on 10-of-20 shooting, while junior guard Aleah Hunter added 10 points on 4-of-7 shooting.
Onalaska Luther (3-6, 2-3), which has lost three of its past four games, was led by sophomore forward Hannah Matzke’s 10 points.
Arcadia 64, Black River Falls 43
ARCADIA — Sophomore guard Autumn Passehl scored 18 points as the Raiders improved to 5-3 overall and 4-0 in the conference.
The Tigers fell to 0-3 overall and in the conference.
Scenic Bluffs
Bangor 66, Brookwood 20
BANGOR — The Cardinals (7-1, 5-0) won their fourth consecutive game.
Nonconference
Onalaska 71, Wisconsin Rapids 60
ONALASKA — Senior guard Olivia Gamoke scored 18 of her game-high 24 points in the second half as the Hilltoppers won their second straight game and improved to 4-1.
Gamoke hit three 3-pointers, as did junior guard Devyn Schmeling, who added 13 points.
Senior Molly Garrity and juniors Ava Smith and Emma Breidenbach combined for 18 points in the second half as Onalaska expanded its narrow 29-28 lead at the break.
Garrity finished with nine points, Smith with eight and Breidenback with seven.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Dairyland
Blair-Taylor 63, Whitehall 51
WHITEHALL — The Wildcats had three players in double figures, led by senior Kyle Steien’s 23 points, as they won their fifth straight game.
Seniors Matt Waldera and Alec Reismann added 16 points and 10 points, respectively.
Blair-Taylor, which led 27-16 at the half, improved to 9-1 overall and 6-0 in the conference.
Melrose-Mindoro 81, Augusta 74
MELROSE — The Mustangs improved to 4-1 both overall and in the conference.
Nonconference
Sparta 56, Baraboo 38
BARABOO — Senior guard Brian Sanchez scored a game-high 22 points and freshman guard Thomas Laufenberg added 12 points as the Spartans snapped a three-game losing streak and improved to 3-7.
Sanchez, who had five rebounds, three steals and two assists, scored nine points in the first half as Sparta built a 24-18 lead.
Laufenberg added seven rebounds and four steals.
Altoona 67, G-E-T 55
GALESVILLE — Despite 18 points from freshman guard Cody Schmitz and 16 from senior guard Luke Vance, the Red Hawks lost their second straight game and fell to 1-6.
BOYS HOCKEY
Nonconference
Onalaska co-op 8, Aquinas co-op 1
ONALASKA — Colin Comeau recorded three goals and two assists while Jordan Degaetano had two goals and three assists as the Hilltoppers won their second straight and improved to 4-1.
The Onalaska co-op led 4-0 at the end of the first period and added two more goals in the second before the Avalanche (1-3) got on the board.
Evan Johnson scored the lone goal for the Aquinas co-op, which lost its second straight game.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Nonconference
Viroqua co-op 3, Baraboo 1
VIROQUA — Cadence Dehlin scored a pair of goals to lead the Blackhawks (5-2) to their fourth straight win.
Over those four victories, the Viroqua co-op is outscoring its opponents 25-2.
Erin Simonson’s goal at the 15:54 mark of the second period broke a 1-1 tie and put the Blackhawks ahead for good.