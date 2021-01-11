High school sports roundup: West Salem girls basketball team remains unbeaten with win over Westby

WESTBY — Behind a game-high 28 points from junior guard Ella Jordan, the West Salem High School girls basketball team earned a 42-33 Coulee Conference victory over Westby on Monday night.

It was the first conference loss for the Norsemen (4-3, 2-1), while the Panthers improved to 3-0 overall and 2-0 in league play. West Salem and Arcadia are the only remaining teams without a conference loss.

Jordan, who made four 3-pointers, had 14 points in each half. Seniors Kendall Gerke and Maddie Quick added five points apiece for the Panthers, who led 23-18 at the half.

Sophomore center Jayda Berg had 17 points to pace Westby, which also got 10 points from senior guard Macy Stellner.

G-E-T 54, Onalaska Luther 40

ONALASKA — The Red Hawks outscored the Knights 33-16 in the second half en route to their second straight win.

Junior guard Lindsey Lettner led G-E-T (2-3, 2-1) with a game-high 26 points on 10-of-20 shooting, while junior guard Aleah Hunter added 10 points on 4-of-7 shooting.

Onalaska Luther (3-6, 2-3), which has lost three of its past four games, was led by sophomore forward Hannah Matzke’s 10 points.