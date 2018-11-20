Junior Abbie Cavadini scored 13 second-half points to help the West Salem High School girls basketball team to a 57-49 nonconference victory over Holmen on Tuesday.
Cavadini made five field goals and went 3-for-4 from the free-throw line in the second half as the Panthers (2-0) pulled away from a game that was tied at the half. Freshman Alyssa Gilster added 10 points for West Salem.
The Vikings (0-2) were led by Haley Valiska’s 14 points and Alexis Jeffers’ 11.
Menomonie 50, Central 36
Menomonie (1-1) spoiled Central’s season opener, thanks to a balanced scoring attack led by the 10-point efforts from Shelby Thornton and Lindsey Johnson. The Red Raiders (0-1) were led by Rachel Peterson’s 12 points, while Madison Trussoni added 11, including a 3-for-5 effort from the 3-point line.
Central was 11 of 17 from the free-throw line, while Menomonie was 5 of 9.
G-E-T 54, Bangor 29
GALESVILLE — Lexi Wagner, a Youngstown State University recruit, made three 3-pointers and scored 21 points to give the Red Hawks a win over last year’s Division 5 state champions. Wagner also had six rebounds and four steals.
Tomah 53, Osseo-Fairchild 49
TOMAH — Senior Madison Lindauer led the Timberwolves to a second-half comeback by scoring 24 of her 35 points after halftime. She made five 3-pointers.
Lexi Spiers hit a 3 in the closing minutes to give Tomah (2-0) a one-point lead, and it made free throws down to stretch to seal the win.
Cashton 80, De Soto 32
CASHTON — The Eagles had four players score in double figures, led by Olivia Hemmersbach’s 20 points, in a one-sided win.
Adelynn Hyatt had 16 points, while Loren Olson and Katelyn Schmitz tallied 10 apiece. Jenna Gianoli led the Pirates with 17 points.
Brookwood 48, Viroqua 31
ONTARIO, Wis. — Nine of the 10 players who saw the floor for the Falcons scored, led by Noemi Nicholas’ nine points. Brookwood (2-0) mad 15 of 24 free throws, many of which in the second half to seal the win.
Josie Dobbs had eight points for Viroqua (1-1).
Arcadia 44, Altoona 28
ARCADIA — Ellie Hoesley had a second-half surge to help propel Arcadia (2-0) to victory over Altoona (0-2).
Hoesley finished the game with 18 points, 12 of which came in the second half. Chloe Halverson contributed 12 points.
Dairyland
Blair-Taylor 49, Gilmanton 25
GILMANTON, Wis. — After leading just 21-19 at half, the Wildcats (1-1, 1-0) allowed six points in the second and shot efficiently from the free-throw line (9 of 10 in the second half). The Wildcats also made four 3-pointers in the second half.
Danyelle Waldera and Lauren Kidd led all scorers with 13 points apiece.
Melrose-Mindoro 77, Augusta 29
AUGUSTA, Wis. — Erika Simmons recorded 22 points in the 52nd straight regular-season win for the Mustangs (3-0, 1-0), who held a 36-12 halftime lead.
Calette Lockington recorded 17 points as Katie Christopherson followed with 16 for the Mustangs.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Nonconference
Wisconsin Heights 52, Aquinas 44
MAZOMANIE, Wis. — The Vanguards outscored the Blugolds in each half for the victory.
Sparta 61, Adams-Friendship 55
SPARTA — The Spartans utilized three double-figure scorers to secure a season-opening victory. Raymond Brown led Sparta (1-0) with 18 points — 12 in the first half — and 11 rebounds. Nick Church had 15 points, and Bryce Edwards scored 12 of his 13 in the second half.
De Soto 69, Riverdale 23
DE SOTO — Riggin Beck scored 20 of his team-high 22 points in the first half as the Pirates took a 45-12 lead. Isaiah Zink added 18 points and made two 3-pointers, and Kaden Pedretti added 11 points on three 3s for De Soto.
BOYS HOCKEY
Nonconference
West Salem/Bangor 5, Mosinee 2
MOSINEE, Wis. — Grant LeDoux had one goal and two assists, and Sam Szymanski had three assists for the Panthers (1-0), who scored twice in the second period and three times in the third. Brendan Holt added two goals for West Salem/Bangor.