High school sports roundup: West Salem girls tennis team wins Coulee title

ONALASKA — The West Salem High School girls tennis team stopped a 15-year run at the top of the Coulee Conference for Onalaska Luther on Saturday by winning the conference championship.

The Panthers tied the Knights with 19 points during a tournament played at Gullickson Courts but finished the season with a four-point advantage after beating them during a dual meet last week.

Gracie Miller (No. 2 singles), Maddie Olson (No. 3 singles) and the team of Rebekah Knutson and Grace Waldhart (No. 3 doubles) all win flights for West Salem, which also had second-place finishes by Megan Johnson (No. 1 singles), Dylynn Baker (No. 4 singles) and the team of Elly Goodenough and Katherine Skaar (No. 2 doubles).

The Panthers had a season total of 35 points, which kept them ahead of Luther (31) and third-place Viroqua (15). Mauston had seven and Black River Falls one.

The Knights had flight winners in Emily Yehle (No. 1 singles), Maddie Crabtree (No. 4 singles) and the team of Emily Gronholz and Emma Larson (No. 2 doubles). Yehle beat Johnson 6-3, 6-3 in the championship match at No. 1 singles.

Viroqua’s Anneka Cress and Cammie Leer won the No.l 1 doubles flight with a 4-6, 6-3, 6-0 comeback win over Luther’s Elle Bolstad and Jada Wahl.