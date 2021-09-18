High school sports roundup: West Salem girls tennis team wins Coulee title

ONALASKA — The West Salem High School girls tennis team stopped a 15-year run at the top of the Coulee Conference for Onalaska Luther on Saturday by winning the conference championship.
The Panthers tied the Knights with 19 points during a tournament played at Gullickson Courts but finished the season with a four-point advantage after beating them during a dual meet last week.
Gracie Miller (No. 2 singles), Maddie Olson (No. 3 singles) and the team of Rebekah Knutson and Grace Waldhart (No. 3 doubles) all win flights for West Salem, which also had second-place finishes by Megan Johnson (No. 1 singles), Dylynn Baker (No. 4 singles) and the team of Elly Goodenough and Katherine Skaar (No. 2 doubles).
The Panthers had a season total of 35 points, which kept them ahead of Luther (31) and third-place Viroqua (15). Mauston had seven and Black River Falls one.
The Knights had flight winners in Emily Yehle (No. 1 singles), Maddie Crabtree (No. 4 singles) and the team of Emily Gronholz and Emma Larson (No. 2 doubles). Yehle beat Johnson 6-3, 6-3 in the championship match at No. 1 singles.
Viroqua’s Anneka Cress and Cammie Leer won the No.l 1 doubles flight with a 4-6, 6-3, 6-0 comeback win over Luther’s Elle Bolstad and Jada Wahl.
Nonconference
Hudson 7, Central 0
The Raiders swept the RiverHawks and won all seven matches in straight sets.
Lily Holmberg beat Central’s Sienna Torgerson 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 singles, and the duo of Kira Young and Grace Diedrich fought off Kayla Holman and Katie Johnson 6-4, 6-2 at No. 1 doubles.
BOYS SOCCER
Nonconference
Central 4, Altoona 0
Central 3, Eau Claire North 1
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. — The RiverHawks (7-1-1) received four goals from Devin Wilkerson , Landon Larson, Cody Beitlich and Finn Emlet to win a pair of games.
Central’s Gavin Burrill stopped one shot in the shutout of Altoona, and Jack Olson had two saves in the win over the Huskies.
Wisconsin Rapids 1, Onalaska 0
Onalaska 3, Monona Grove 1
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. — The Hilltoppers rebounded from their second loss of the season behind a goal and an assist from Will Thesing.
Lukas VonWeiss and Erick Garcia also scored for Onalaska (10-2-2), while Griffin Schultz had an assist.
Aquinas 4, Caledonia 1
The Blugolds scored twice in each half to beat the Warriors and improve to 5-2-3 this season. The victory marks the first time since 2016 that the team has won five games.
Junior Andrew Sutton scored three times for Aquinas, and Joey Hirschbeck assisted on two of them. Hirschbeck also assisted on a Simon Wieser goal in the first half that gave the Blugolds a 2-0 lead.
Vincent Bahr assisted on Sutton’s final goal, and Evan Hawkins scored for Caledonia (3-4-1).
Holmen 4, Marshfield 2
HOLMEN — The Vikings won their third straight game, and Matteo Taricco had three goals to lead the way against the Tigers.
Alec Olson also scored a goal, and Jaden Carley assisted on one for Holmen, which plays at Onalaska on Tuesday.
Evansville 6, Logan 1
WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — The Rangers were within 2-1 when Xavier Moseti scored, but the Blue Devils scored four times after the 50-minute mark to win at Woodside. Gabe Sanders made 12 saves for Logan.
GIRLS SOCCER
Nonconference
Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa 2, La Crescent-Hokah 1
PINE ISLAND, Minn. — Sophomore Myla Baudek scored for the Lancers (2-5-1), while sophomore Payton Phillips made nine saves.
CROSS COUNTRY
Smiley Invitational
WAUSAU, Wis. — West Salem’s boys won and its girls placed second in a Division 2 field of 10 teams.
Sophomore Brennan Garbers placed second among Division 2 boys with a time of 16:57.5), and teammates Vincent Schwarz (seventh, 17:32), Dawson Gronemus (ninth, 17:46.8) and Max Wolf (10th, 17:52.8) all placed among the top 10. Blaine Wheeler ran an 18:26.6 and gave the Panthers a team score of 44, which beat Little Chute (47) and third-place G-E-T (107).
West Salem’s girls tied Little Chute with a score of 49, but the Mustangs won the tiebreaker.
Freshman Mia Olson (20:33.3) was second overall for the Panthers, and McKenna LaFleur (seventh, 21:00.8) and Alena Donahue (10th, 21:10) joined her among the top 10 finishers.
G-E-T was fifth (125) and led by third-place Adrianna Rotering (20:41.3).
Central’s girls placed sixth in the Division 1 small division, and its boys finished ninth.
The RiverHawks were led by freshman Brianna Grilley (21st, 21:53.6) in the girls race and by junior Wesley Barnhart (11th, 17:14.9) in the boys race. The girls had a team score of 147 and the boys a 234.
Angel Invitational
KENOSHA, Wis. — The Aquinas boys were 10th out of 34 teams with a score of 303 and led by senior Alec Taylor’s time of 17:09.3, which was good for 18th place overall. Sophomore Jonathan Skemp was 20th in 17:11.5 at the meet hosted by UW-Parkside.
Arcadia junior Tegan Michalak was 20th overall (20:55.8) and the only local competitor in the girls race.
Luethe-Levy Memorial Invitational
ONTARIO — Sparta’s boys and Brookwood’s girls won team championships, and the area had the second-place individual runner in each race.
Brookwood’s Dylan Powell (18:44.5) was only beaten by Riverdale’s Nicholas Stitzer (18:24.9) in the boys race and was followed by Tomah’s Ty Schanhofer (19:16.3) and Sparta’s Vaughn Rice (19:39.4).
Rice led the Spartans to a team score of 60, which was good enough to beat Tomah (64) in a seven-team competition. Braydon Siekert (sixth, 20:02.5) and Boston Miller (10th, 21:10.2) also placed in the top 10 for Sparta.
Melrose-Mindoro’s Claire Becker (22:15.6) was second in the girls race, and Brookwood’s team score of 67 was just good enough to beat second-place North Crawford (69). Sparta (86) was third.
Margarita Silva led the Falcons with a sixth-place finish and time of 23:17.6, while teammates Kimberlee Downing (seventh, 23:30.6) and Amelia Muellenberg (eighth, 23:46.2) followed closely. Roya;ll’s Marah Gruen (21;18.9) won the girls race.