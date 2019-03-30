MADISON — The West Salem High School softball team bounced back from a tough loss to Holmen with a pair of blowout wins over Iola-Scandinavia on Saturday.
The Panthers won 11-1 and 23-3 in games that were shortened to five innings at Madison College.
In the opener, Abbie Cavadini pitched, struck out five, and tallied three RBI to help her cause. Taylor Feyen went 3-for-3 with three RBI, while Kendall Gerke and Sam Thompson each tallied a pair of hits for West Salem (3-1).
In the second game, the Panthers batted around in the first, second and fourth innings, and recorded 22 hits.
Sam Thompson struck out eight, and had three hits, including a double. Cavadini went 4-for-5 with two doubles, seven RBI and five runs scored. Marissa Harris went 3-for-5 with a double and four RBI, and Maggie Cronk got her first hit on the varsity team with a triple.
TRACK AND FIELD
Madison West Relays
MADISON — Logan’s boys finished second with 88 points on Saturday behind Slinger in the Class B field at Camp Randall Sports Complex.
Rangers senior Tyler Harris won the 55-meter dash in 6.57 seconds, while Griffin Sullivan was sixth (6.85).
Dylan Mitchell won the 1,600, as the Rangers junior finished in 4:42 and won by 3.24 seconds, and junior Zach Slevin earned the win in the 3,200 with a time of 9:40.96.
The Logan quartet of Griffin Sullivan, Alex Cosby, Nathaniel Powell and Joel Stevens won the 400-meter relay (1:36.38).
Calvin Mavin was second in the high jump at 6 feet behind Slinger’s Kaden Martin (6-2). In the pole vault, junior Adrian Arellano was the runner-up at 11 feet, 6 inches. Platteville’s Calvin Wernimont won (12-6).
Minnesota State Showcase
MANKATO, Minn. — Lydia Malecek’s meet record in the 800 highlighted a good day for the Onalaska girls team.
Malecek’s 2:20.83 was about 1½ seconds faster than the previous meet record, and was enough to win by nearly 3 seconds on Saturday. Kora Malecek (10:50.57) won the 3,200 handily, while Amalia Malecek (5:12.72) was second in the 1,600.
On the boys side, Andrew Brown was second in the pole vault after tying the highest jump at 13 feet, but having more failed attempts than Waterville’s Jaden Taylor. Landon Peterson was third (8.51) in the 60-meter hurdles
GIRLS SOCCER
UW-La Crosse Invitational
Onalaska tied Green Bay Preble 2-2 behind two goals from Kayley Manglitz before dropping a 6-0 game to Appleton North. Sam Plantz stopped 11 shots against the Lightning.
Madison Edgewood 9, West Salem 0
MADISON — The Crusaders scored five second-half goals. Maddy Olson had five saves, while Audrey Godlewski had two.