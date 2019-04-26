WEST SALEM — Onalaska Luther High School’s Cynda Protsman started the game win a single, but West Salem’s softball pitcher Sam Thompson was quick to shut the door on the rest of the Knights.
Thompson struck out nine, walked none and only allowed the hit to Protsman as the Panthers beat Onalaska Luther 10-1 Friday to remain unbeaten in the Coulee Conference.
Taylor Geyen hit two doubles and drove in five runs for West Salem (12-3, 6-0), which also received two hits from Thompson and an RBI double from both Abbie Cavadini and Jillian Wakefield.
Scenic Bluffs
Bangor 8, Cashton 5
BANGOR — Aliyah Langrehr hit a two-run triple in the first inning, and teammate Madeline Janisch hit a three-run triple in the third for the Cardinals (7-1, 6-1).
Langrehr went 2-for-4 after adding an RBI double, and Haley Jones was 2-for-3 with two RBI for Bangor. Hannah Crenshaw also had multiple hits by going 2-for-4 for the Cardinals.
Nonconference
Aquinas 20,
De Soto 2 (5)
STODDARD — The Blugolds put together a 14-run first inning to take out the Pirates.
Colby Lawrynk (4-for-5) hit her second home run in as many days to help extend the first inning. Elizabeth Horstman (4-for-5) and Kayla Bahr each had a double in the first inning as Gracie Mertes (4-for-5) and Gracie Mailn (4-for-5) both singled. Malin and Horstman were each able to score off of a stolen base in the first.
The Pirates were led by two hits apiece from Jenna Krzewinski and Jordan Young.
Annie Balduzzi struck out three and walked four across five innings to earn the win.
G-E-T 7, Sparta 6
SPARTA — The Red Hawks were able to squeeze out a win in the final inning against Sparta (0-9).
Amy Gappa (2-for-2) and Alexa Hammond (2-for-3) each had two singles for G-E-T.
The Spartans were led by Alecia Kirchhoff who was 2-for-3 with a double and Kennedy Stuessel’s two singles. Kirchhoff took the loss.
Onalaska 6, Westby 5 (9)
WESTBY — The Hilltoppers (10-0) were able to clinch an extra-inning victory after Jaclyn Thomas was able to score when a throw to catch her stealing third went into the outfield.
Thomas was 3-for-4, and Sarah Kraus doubled for Onalaska. Kraus started pitching in the fifth inning and recorded 10 strikeouts and allowed one hit to earn the win.
Macy Stellner (2-for-5) and Claire Griffin (2-for-4) each collected a pair of hits for Westby (2-7).
BASEBALL
Coulee
Westby 6,
Onalaska Luther 1
ONALASKA — Hunter Ward had two hits for Westby as it defeated Onalaska Luther.
The Norsemen had six hits, which included an RBI single each from four players. Weston Kabat tossed the first four innings with four hits allowed, four strikeouts and two walks to earn the win before being relieved by Sam Strangstalien.
The Knights had seven hits including a double that came off the bat of Brandon Stadtler.
Three Rivers
Caledonia 8,
Wabasha-Kellogg 1
WABASHA, Minn. — The Warriors (7-1, 6-0) scored in five of seven innings to stay ahead of the Falcons.
Evan Denstad was 3-for-4, and Tate Meiners went 2-for-2 with a double and a triple. Kyle Cavanaugh and Tyler Wiebke each had a double.
Eric Augedahl struck out nine, walked three and allowed three hits across six innings to earn the win before Cavanaugh finished things out in the seventh.
Southland 7,
La Crescent 6
ADAMS, Minn. — The Lancers lost their grip on a two-run lead in the bottom of the seventh after allowing Southland to score three runs.
Sam Wieser started the game and tossed five innings before being relieved by Nick Peterson, who wound up with the loss. Wieser finished 2-for-3 with three stolen bases, and Cade McCool went 2-for-4 with a two-run single in the top of the seventh.
Dairyland
Augusta 6,
Blair-Taylor 1
AUGUSTA, Wis. — The Wildcats couldn’t keep much going off of Augusta starter Ryan Grunwald. He struck out 15 batters, allowed three hits and one walk.
Logan Smith had the RBI for Blair-Taylor.
Nonconference
Tomah 7, Reedsburg 6
TOMAH — The Timberwolves scored all of their runs in the bottom of the seventh inning and used four hits, three walks and two hit batters to get them.
Ryan Bernhardt, who made the first out of the seventh inning, made good on his second at-bat of the seventh by driving home the tying and winning runs with a line drive to end the game.
Bernhardt was 2-for-4, and teammates Tyler Torkelson and Evan Long added two hits apiece for Tomah. Long added two RBI and struck out two while pitching the seventh inning.
Prairie du Chien 12,
Onalaska 0
ONALASKA — The Blackhawks were able to get 13 batters to the plate in the first inning, and the first five reached safely.
Hunter Davis hit a two-run single in the first, and that was followed by four walks, then a two-run single from Grant Martin. Gavin Gilitzer finished 3-for-3 with a double, and Martin was 2-for-3 with three RBI.
Onalaska was led by a pair of hits from Mason Manglitz (2-for-2).
Aquinas 14, De Soto 2 (5)
The Blugolds (9-6) put together a seven-run fifth inning to end a game played at Copeland Park.
Justin Bausch, Jared Everson and CJ Meier each had a double. Meier, Evan Kujak and Brandon Merfeld each had a pair of hits, and Gavin Wetzel stole three bases.
Bausch tossed four innings with two strikeouts, one walk and three hits to earn the win.
BOYS GOLF
Onalaska Invitational
ONALASKA — Holmen was seventh (334), Tomah (352) 11th and Onalaska 13th (368) in a field of 18 teams at the La Crosse Country Club.
Mequon Homestead (315) won behind co-medalist Josh Teplin (2-over-par 74), and Middleton (317) was second behind co-medalist Jacob Beckman.
Holmen was led by Sam Evenson’s 80 and Cody Dirks’ 81, and Logan’s Kaleb Lycke was his team’s only entrant and finished with an 83. Tomah received an 83 from Nolan Stees, and Onalaska was led by Max Breiling’s 88.
Three Rivers
La Crescent 159, Caledonia 223
HOUSTON — Alex Ferrier and Grant Nutter both shot a 39 to share meet medalist honors at Valley High.
The Lancers also had low-scoring performances from Ryan Lemke (40), Kenny Myhre (41) and Alex Kerska (41). Caledonia was led by a 48 from Riley Augedahl and 49 from Isiah Reinhart.
GIRLS GOLF
Caledonia 196,
La Crescent 201
HOUSTON, Minn. — The Warriors were able to come away with a win after strong performances on the eighth and ninth holes on the front nine at Valley High.
Jenna Wieble (10-over-par 46) led the way for Caledonia, but the team’s four scorers were all within five strokes of one another.
La Crescent’s Anna Tollefson (40) didn’t card a hole of more than six strokes, and cruised to medalist honors.
BOYS TENNIS
MVC
Logan 5, Aquinas 2
Wins from Ben Fowler at No. 1 singles, Ian Hofland at No. 2 singles, and wins at Nos. 1 and 2 doubles lifted the Rangers. Vincent Tooke also won at No. 4 singles.
GIRLS SOCCER
Nonconference
Reedsburg 1, Holmen 0
HOLMEN — The Vikings were unable to score against Reedsburg (4-3-0) which broke a 0-0 tie in the 74th minute.
Alexis Treadway was in goal with 10 saves for Holmen (6-3-1).