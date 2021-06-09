High school sports roundup: West Salem softball tops Sparta in Division 2 regional

WEST SALEM — Senior Kendall Gerke drove in four runs to help the West Salem High School softball team earn a 9-5 victory over Sparta in a WIAA Division 2 regional quarterfinal on Wednesday.
The eighth-seeded Panthers, who snapped a nine-game losing streak and improved to 4-15, will play at top-seeded Baldwin-Woodville on Monday.
Gerke was 2 for 3 with a triple, while sophomore Alayna Tauscher was 3 for 4. Juniors Erica Spinler and Maggie Marshall had two hits apiece.
Freshman pitcher Signe Roesler, who allowed five hits and struck out six, earned the win.
The ninth-seeded Spartans finish the season at 2-14.
Division 3 regional quarterfinals
Osseo-Fairchild 12, Aquinas 6
A three-run home run off the bat of Shea Bahr in the fourth inning brought the eighth-seeded Blugolds (7-11) within 7-6, but they couldn’t complete the comeback.
Bahr finished 2 for 4, while Gracie Cronk was 3 for 4 with a triple.
Arcadia 5, St. Croix Central 2
ARCADIA — A four-run third inning helped the seventh-seeded Raiders (8-10) advance to a regional semifinal, where they will meet second-seeded Westby.
Junior Catherine Pehler had a two-run double in the third inning, while classmate Hallie Tulip was 2 for 3 with three stolen bases.
Junior pitcher Courtney Bjorge, who allowed two runs on seven hits and struck out three in seven innings, earned the win.
Viroqua 12, Monticello/New Glarus 2 (5)
VIROQUA — The seventh-seeded Blackhawks (7-13) took advantage of six errors, while Zoey Clark and Lucia Nannini each drove in two runs.
Hallie Sherry was 2 for 3, and Saige Zitzner, who struck out six batters and walked two, picked up the win.
Viroqua will play at second-seeded Dodgeville on Monday.
Division 4 regional quarterfinals
Brookwood 12, Necedah 8
ONTARIO, Wis. — The eighth-seeded Falcons (5-13) will play at top-seeded Horicon on Monday.
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
Winona 3, La Crescent 2 (11)
LA CRESCENT, Minn. — Both teams scored one run in the fifth and one in the tenth before Winona scored the game-winning run in the top of the 11th.
Zack Bentzen and Jack Welch each drove in a run for La Crescent, which committed four errors.