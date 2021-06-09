High school sports roundup: West Salem softball tops Sparta in Division 2 regional

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Junior Catherine Pehler had a two-run double in the third inning, while classmate Hallie Tulip was 2 for 3 with three stolen bases.

Junior pitcher Courtney Bjorge, who allowed two runs on seven hits and struck out three in seven innings, earned the win.

Viroqua 12, Monticello/New Glarus 2 (5)

VIROQUA — The seventh-seeded Blackhawks (7-13) took advantage of six errors, while Zoey Clark and Lucia Nannini each drove in two runs.

Hallie Sherry was 2 for 3, and Saige Zitzner, who struck out six batters and walked two, picked up the win.

Viroqua will play at second-seeded Dodgeville on Monday.

Division 4 regional quarterfinals

Brookwood 12, Necedah 8

ONTARIO, Wis. — The eighth-seeded Falcons (5-13) will play at top-seeded Horicon on Monday.

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

Winona 3, La Crescent 2 (11)