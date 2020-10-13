High school sports roundup: West Salem volleyball team runs win streak to 51

WEST SALEM — The West Salem High School volleyball team was pushed hard on Tuesday night, but it found a way to rally and beat Black River Falls to run its Coulee Conference winning streak to 51 matches.
Senior Kendall Gerke recorded kills on the final two points as the Panthers held on for a 25-15, 23-25, 25-18, 14-25, 15-6 victory over the visiting Tigers.
Gerke wound up with a team-high 10 kills during a balanced night at the net. Sophomore Jaden Hammes added nine kills for West Salem, which hasn’t lost a conference match since a defeat at the hands of Black River Falls on Oct. 15, 2015.
The Tigers (6-3, 6-2) didn’t hang their heads after losing the first set and battled the Panthers (5-0 overall, 3-0 Coulee) the rest of the way.
“We need to continue to work on how to consistently play,” first-year West Salem coach Becki Murphy said. “We get on a streak and then fall behind.
“That’s one of the things we need to work on, how to use all of our hitters and be more consistent with our play.”
Makayla Nortman had a match-high 11 kills for Black River Falls, which also received 10 kills and 10 digs from Ellie Wirtz. Summer Rufsholm had 15 assists and Betsy Olsen 10 digs for the Tigers.
Gerke had 25 assists and Grace Brigson added 16 more for the Panthers.
G-E-T 3, Viroqua 0
VIROQUA — The Red Hawks, led by Lindsey Lettner’s 15 digs and Shayna Kirkey’s 11 assists, defeated the Blackhawks 25-15, 25-17, 25-23.
G-E-T also got six kills from Kylie Schmitz and four aces from Ryann Duffenbach.
Viroqua was led by 10 digs apiece from Jessica Anderson and Hallie Sherry.
MVC
Aquinas 3, Tomah 0
The Blugolds won their third straight match by sweeping the Timberwolves 25-19, 25-7, 25-19.
Jacy Weisbrod had 18 kills for Aquinas, which got 36 assists from Macy Donarski.
Tomah was led by Lauren Noth (10 digs, five kills) and Ella Plueger (eight assists).
Dairyland
Melrose-Mindoro 3, Independence 2
MELROSE — The Mustangs took care of the Indees 20-25, 25-15, 21-25, 25-15, 15-11 to pick up their first win of the season.
Senior Teagan Frey had 15 kills to lead Melrose-Mindoro (1-8), which also received 23 assists from Maddie Dobbs. Teammates Ella Tracey (17), Evi Radcliffe (16) and Frey (15) combined for 48 digs.
BOYS SOCCER
Nonconference
Tomah 1, West Salem 1
TOMAH — The Timberwolves and the Panthers battled to the same result as their first meeting of the season.
Coulee Christian 3, Mauston 3
The Eagles, who trailed 3-2 at half, found the equalizer after the break on a Zach Mertes goal, which came after a free kick from Austin Moses.
Coulee Christian (9-2-1) also got two goals from Caleb DeLeeuw.
MSHSL Section 1A
Caledonia 2, Rochester Lourdes 1
ROCHESTER, Minn. — The 13th-seeded Warriors scored in each half to upset the fourth-seeded Eagles.
CROSS COUNTRY
Coulee Conference
VIROQUA — Charlie McKinney and Tegan Michalak walked away with individual championships, while West Salem’s boys and G-E-T’s girls claimed titles at the Coulee Conference meet at the Vernon County Fairgrounds.
McKinney won his second straight title and completed a career with four top-five finishes in the conference meet. His winning time of 16 minutes, 43 seconds sparked the Panthers to a team score of 30, which finished comfortably ahead of second-place G-E-T (51).
West Salem also had a second-place performance from senior Brady Niemeier (17:23) and fourth-place run from freshman Brennan Garbers (17:44). Arcadia’s Jose Monroy (17:38) broke up the pack of Panthers and finished third, while the Red Hawks were led by fifth-place Sam Ruiter (17:51) and sixth-place Riley Kirkey (17:51).
G-E-T’s girls won with a score of 37 and was led by third-place freshman Adrianna Rotering (20:58) and fifth-place junior Quinn Wenthe (22:04).
Michalak’s winning time of 21:53 led Arcadia, which placed fourth with 84 points.
West Salem was second with 61 and led by runner-up sophomore Macey Tauscher 20:54. Third-place Westby (75) was paced by fourth-place sophomore Audra Johnson (21:53).
