High school sports roundup: West Salem volleyball team runs win streak to 51

WEST SALEM — The West Salem High School volleyball team was pushed hard on Tuesday night, but it found a way to rally and beat Black River Falls to run its Coulee Conference winning streak to 51 matches.

Senior Kendall Gerke recorded kills on the final two points as the Panthers held on for a 25-15, 23-25, 25-18, 14-25, 15-6 victory over the visiting Tigers.

Gerke wound up with a team-high 10 kills during a balanced night at the net. Sophomore Jaden Hammes added nine kills for West Salem, which hasn’t lost a conference match since a defeat at the hands of Black River Falls on Oct. 15, 2015.

The Tigers (6-3, 6-2) didn’t hang their heads after losing the first set and battled the Panthers (5-0 overall, 3-0 Coulee) the rest of the way.

“We need to continue to work on how to consistently play,” first-year West Salem coach Becki Murphy said. “We get on a streak and then fall behind.

“That’s one of the things we need to work on, how to use all of our hitters and be more consistent with our play.”

Makayla Nortman had a match-high 11 kills for Black River Falls, which also received 10 kills and 10 digs from Ellie Wirtz. Summer Rufsholm had 15 assists and Betsy Olsen 10 digs for the Tigers.