High school sports roundup: West Salem volleyball tops Black River Falls in Coulee showdown

WEST SALEM — The West Salem High School volleyball team remained unbeaten in the Coulee Conference while handing Black River Falls its first league loss with a four-set victory on Thursday night.
Jaden Hammes had 16 digs, 11 kills and five aces for the Panthers, who dropped the first set 25-21 but battled back to win the next three 25-20, 25-16 and 25-22. Gen Norman had 15 digs, 15 assists and six kills for West Salem (5-0 Coulee), while Anna McConkey added seven blocks, six kills and five aces and Kyla Mooney chipped in seven kills.
Makayla Northman led the Tigers (5-1 Coulee) with 10 digs, eight kills and four aces, while Avery Yeager added 15 assists and 10 digs.
Westby 3, Arcadia 0
ARCADIA — Kennedy Brueggen and Bethany Roethel each had 11 kills to lead the Norsemen to a 25-16, 25-16, 25-23 win.
Finley Konrad had 19 assists for Westby (14-5, 3-2), while Emily Collins added eight digs.
Sky Reit had eight digs, seven kills and five blocks for the Raiders (1-9, 0-5), while Autumn Passehl had 14 assists, Kealey Ziegeweid had 10 digs and Sammy Berg had seven aces.
Viroqua 3, G-E-T 0
VIROQUA — Eight kills apiece from Aaliyah Fox and Bryne Swenson helped the Blackhawks (7-10, 2-3) earn a 25-21, 25-14, 29-27 victory.
Fox added nine aces, while Kami Delap had 15 digs and Mara Anderson and Jessica Anderson each had eight assists.
Ryan Duffenbach led the Red Hawks (0-5 Coulee) with five kills, while Kayli Bratberg and Kylie Schmitz added four apiece. Shayna Kirkey had 10 assists, Lindsey Lettner had nine digs, and Bratberg added seven digs.
MVC
Aquinas 3, Sparta 0
SPARTA — Jacy Weisbrod had 20 kills and seven digs, while Macy Donarski had 39 assists to hit 1,000 for her career to lead the Blugolds (20-4, 5-1) to a 25-22, 25-18, 25-16 victory.
Donarski also had 12 digs and four aces, and Shea Bahr added 10 digs and nine kills. Lauren Kelsey had eight kills, while Bailey Theusch had 10 digs.
Anna Blaha had eight kills and four digs for the Spartas (10-10, 1-5), while Abby Schell had 19 assists and seven digs and Kayla Fabry added 12 digs and six assists.
Onalaska 3, Tomah 0
TOMAH — Ava Smith registered a double-double with 15 kills and 13 digs while adding three aces to lead the Hilltoppers (4-2 MVC) to a 25-22, 25-11, 25-20 win.
Halie Kapelke also filled the stat sheet with 10 assists, nine digs, seven kills, four blocks and two aces. Jenny Garves added 14 assists and eight digs, while Sanjana Xiong had 12 digs and three aces.
Lauren Noth led the Timberwolves (2-4 MVC) with 12 kills and six digs, while Olivia Wall had 12 assists and Hannah Walters had seven digs.
Scenic Bluffs
Bangor 3, Hillsboro 0
BANGOR — The Cardinals won 25-16, 25-22, 25-18 behind 12 kills from Madisyn Herman and 11 kills from Madeline Janisch.
Janisch added four blocks, while Aliyah Langrehr had 28 assists and Taylor Jacobson had 28 digs.
SWC
River Valley 3, Prairie du Chien 1
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — Lily Krahn had 13 kills for the Blackhawks — who lost 25-21, 25-18, 21-25, 25-16 — while Makenna Forde had 14 digs, seven kills and five aces.
Scout Hall added 15 digs, and Ashlyn Knapp had 19 assists.
CROSS COUNTRY
Nonconference
Rochester Mayo Invitational
ROCHESTER, Minn. — Freshman Manny Putz won the boys meet in 16 minutes, 28.95 seconds to lead Onalaska (53 points) to a second-place finish behind Rosemount (40).
Seniors Tyler Lee (fourth, 16:38.02) and Ron Walters (fifth, 16:41.26) were also in the top five for the Hilltoppers, while senior Austin Oyen (17:22.34) was 18th and sophomore Blake Burnstad (17:48.41) was 25th.
La Crescent-Hokah (577) finished 22nd and was led by sophomore Austin Smith, who finished 96th in 19:56.57.
The Onalaska girls finished eighth with 272 points behind a 14th-place finish from junior Alli Thomas (20:57.79).
The Lancers finished 18th with 455 points and were led by senior Lydia Rosendahl, who finished 33rd in 21:49.22.
Boscobel Invitational
BOSCOBEL — The Viroqua boys finished fifth with 144 points behind top 20 finishes from junior Cooper Gelhaus (11th, 17:10.8) and junior Miles Daniels (18th, 17:36.8).
Dodgeville/Mineral Point won the invite with 39 points.
Cashton finished ninth with 230 points and was led by sophomore Dylan Kaduc, who finished 38th in 18:59.2.
The Aquinas girls finished seventh with 182 points with four runners finishing in the top 50 overall. Junior Naomi Koch led the way by taking 32nd in 22:14.1.
Freshman Mateya Kaduc finished 15th in 20:39.7 for Cashton, which finished eighth in 189.
Viroqua, led by sophomore Rachel Diehl (33rd, 22:16.2), finished ninth (243).
BOYS SOCCER
MVC
Central 1, Logan 0
Simone Ansermin scored in the fifth minute off an assist by Arlo Wilker as the RiverHawks improved to 5-1-1 overall and 4-1-1 in the conference.
The Rangers’ best opportunity to score came via a direct kick from Solomon Szymanski, but Gavin Burrill made one of his five saves for Central.
Gave Sanders had five saves for Logan, which fell to 1-6-1 overall and 0-6 in the conference.
Onalaska 2, Tomah 2
TOMAH — Brock Herczeg gave the Hilltoppers an early lead, but Carter Hableman and Eric Erdman responded with goals for the Timberwolves before Onalaska evened the game in the 75th minute.
Nick Hubbard made nine saves for the Hilltoppers (4-0-1 MVC), while Trevin Johnson made 12 saves for Tomah (4-1-1 MVC).
Three Rivers
La Crescent-Hokah 4, Caledonia 1
LA CRESCENT, Minn. — Carter Hogan scored two goals and added an assist for the Lancers (5-1-1, 4-0-1), while Joey Schreier totaled three assists.
Wyatt Farrell and Mitchell Reining also found the back of the net for La Crescent-Hokah, which scored twice in the first 10 minutes and led 3-0 at the half.
Cooper Johnson made one save in goal for the Lancers, but Austin Meyer was able to score for the Warriors (3-3-1, 2-2-1).
August Allen made 17 saves for Caledonia.
GIRLS SOCCER
Three Rivers
La Crescent-Hokah 2, Caledonia 1
CALEDONIA, Minn. — Goals from juniors Cali Esser and Sophia Lamb helped the Lancers battle back from a 1-0 halftime deficit and improve to 2-4-1 overall and 1-3-1 in the conference.
Sophomore Payton Phillips made four saves for La Crescent-Hokah.
The Warriors fell to 1-4 overall and 1-3 in the conference.
GIRLS TENNIS
MVC
Onalaska 4, Aquinas 3
ONALASKA — The Hilltoppers swept the doubles matches as they improved to 2-3 in the conference.
Ashley Dale/Abby Strain, Summer Nicolai/Campbell Nitti and Gabbi Anderson/Zoe Brorson all won in straight sets at Nos. 1, 2 and 3 doubles, respectively, while Laura Scala won in straight sets at No. 4 singles for Onalaska.
Danica Silcox (No. 1 singles), Kate Fortney (No. 2 singles) and Charlee Gauger (No. 3 singles) all won in straight sets for the Blugolds (0-6 MVC).
Holmen 6, Logan 1
The Vikings (4-1 MVC) swept the singles matches and picked up two more wins in the doubles matches to hand the Rangers (3-1 MVC) their first conference loss.
Natalie Stitt, Isabel Ploessl, Delaney Gelder and Emma Goede all won their singles matches in straight sets, while Chloe Lichucki/Haley Radtke won in three sets at No. 1 doubles and Madison Pickett/Hanna Thao won in straight sets at No. 3 doubles.
Grace Pepin/Audrey Endrizzi had Logan’s lone victory at No. 2 doubles.
Tomah 4, Sparta 3
SPARTA — The Timberwolves (2-2 MVC) picked up victories from Macy Arch (No. 1 singles), Sabin Steinhoff (No. 2 singles), MaKayla Ueeck (No. 4 singles) and Arch/Makenzie Kohn.
Arch and Steinhoff won their singles matches in straight sets, while Ueeck and Arch/Kohn needed three sets.
Claire Pribbernow won in straight sets at No. 3 singles for the Spartans (1-4 MVC), while Kate Gilbertson/Alana Clark and Libby Oswald/Kira Markuson won in three sets at Nos. 2 and 3 doubles, respectively.