High school sports roundup: West Salem volleyball tops Black River Falls in Coulee showdown

Fox added nine aces, while Kami Delap had 15 digs and Mara Anderson and Jessica Anderson each had eight assists.

Ryan Duffenbach led the Red Hawks (0-5 Coulee) with five kills, while Kayli Bratberg and Kylie Schmitz added four apiece. Shayna Kirkey had 10 assists, Lindsey Lettner had nine digs, and Bratberg added seven digs.

MVC

Aquinas 3, Sparta 0

SPARTA — Jacy Weisbrod had 20 kills and seven digs, while Macy Donarski had 39 assists to hit 1,000 for her career to lead the Blugolds (20-4, 5-1) to a 25-22, 25-18, 25-16 victory.

Donarski also had 12 digs and four aces, and Shea Bahr added 10 digs and nine kills. Lauren Kelsey had eight kills, while Bailey Theusch had 10 digs.

Anna Blaha had eight kills and four digs for the Spartas (10-10, 1-5), while Abby Schell had 19 assists and seven digs and Kayla Fabry added 12 digs and six assists.

Onalaska 3, Tomah 0

TOMAH — Ava Smith registered a double-double with 15 kills and 13 digs while adding three aces to lead the Hilltoppers (4-2 MVC) to a 25-22, 25-11, 25-20 win.