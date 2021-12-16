High school sports roundup: Westby boys basketball team takes over first place in Coulee

WESTBY — The Westby High School boys basketball team took over sole possession of first place in the Coulee Conference on Thursday with a 62-48 victory over rival Viroqua.

The Norsemen (5-1, 2-0) had three players in double figures, including a game-high 23 points from Rhett Stenslien, as they earned their third consecutive victory and handed the Blackhawks their first loss.

Hudson Lipski added 17 points and Cale Griffin 12 for Westby, which led 33-16 at the half.

Kamden Oliver (19 points), Griffin Olson (12 points) and Clayton Weston (11 points) were in double figures for previously unbeaten Viroqua, which fell to 5-1 overall and 1-1 in the conference.

Scenic Bluffs

Bangor 83, Brookwood 38

BANGOR — Gunner Ellenburg scored 19 points to pace the Cardinals, who won their conference opener and improved to 3-1 overall.

Ellenburg had 14 points in the first half as Bangor built a 49-21 lead at the break.

Dustin McDonald added 17 points and Will Reader chipped in 13 for the Cardinals, who have won two in a row since falling to Onalaska Luther on Dec. 2.

Brady Hansen made three 3-pointers and finished with 19 points to lead the Falcons (1-4, 0-1), who have lost four straight.

Cashton 61, Necedah 51

CASHTON — Presley Brueggen had 17 points, while Jack Hilden and Bowdy Dempsey added 11 apiece for the Eagles (2-2, 1-0).

Dairyland

Melrose-Mindoro 41, C-FC 38

MELROSE — Tristan McRoberts finished with a game-high 19 points to lead the Mustangs, who were ahead 18-17 at the half before holding off the Pirates for their fourth straight win.

Dominic McRoberts added 10 points for Melrose-Mindoro (4-3, 3-0), while Ty Zeman had nine points.

Augusta 58, Blair-Taylor 53

BLAIR — The Wildcats (4-2, 1-2) lost their second in a row.

Ridge and Valley

Seneca 57, De Soto 28

SENECA, Wis. — The Pirates, who trailed 31-8 at the half, have lost three straight.

Jimmy Dammon led De Soto (2-3, 1-1) with 10 points.

SWC

Platteville 41, Prairie du Chien 33

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The Blackhawks fell to 0-5 overall and 0-1 in the conference.

Nonconference

Tomah 59, Arcadia 38

ARCADIA — Dustin Derousseau had a game-high 31 points to help the Timberwolves snap a two-game skid and improve to 2-4.

Derousseau had 19 points in the second half as Tomah pulled away after the game was tied 25-all at the break.

Tom Hesse added 15 points, including 11 in the first half, for the Timberwolves.

Richard Gomez had 11 points to lead the Raiders (0-5), while Kevin Cruz added 10 points.

GYMNASTICS

MVC meet

TOMAH — Kamryn McNally won the all-around to lead Holmen to victory in Thursday’s conference meet with a combined team score of 136.625.

McNally — who won the floor (9.3), bars (8.65) and vault (9.45) — finished with a total of 36.075 points to win the all-around. She was also fourth on the beam (8.675).

The Vikings’ Maddy Melby won the beam (9) and finished third in the all-around (34.6).

Ella Hemker was second in the all-around (35.1) to lead Sparta, which was second as a team (129.125). Hemker finished second on the floor (9.1) and the bars (8.55).

Onalaska was third as a team (126.35), while Central/Logan was fourth (116.475) and Tomah was fifth (107.05).

Nonconference

West Salem co-op 129.325, Caledonia 119.8

CALEDONIA, Minn. — The West Salem co-op had the top two finishers in three out of the four events, including a pair of wins from Natalie Peterson.

Peterson won the uneven bars (7.675) and the balance beam (8.775), while Sara Gyllander won the vault (8.65) and Kennedy Garbers won the floor exercise (8.8).

Gyllander finished second on the beam (8.7), while Alex Roupe was second on the bars (7.525) and Emily Miller was second on the vault (8.625).

Gyllander, who was also third on the floor (8), won the all-around with a 32.675.

Avery Augedahl finished second on the floor (8.15) and was Caledonia’s top finisher.

WRESTLING

MVC

Holmen 71, Onalaska/Luther 0

ONALASKA — Grant Hamilton won via pin at 285 pounds for the Vikings, while Carter Gault (145), Parker Kratochvill (152), Matt McBride (160), Benson Swatek (170) and Kyle Gerold (182) all earned major decision wins.

Central/Logan 48, Sparta 27

SPARTA — Central/Logan’s Grant Gerke, Dylan Ellefson and Aesop Lorenz won via pin at 145, 152 and 285 pounds, respectively.

Cole Fitzpatrick (126) and Daylin Haney (132) also earned victories for Central/Logan, which won via forfeit at 106, 120, 138 and 195.

Tye Klass (170), Brock Connelly (182) and Hayden Brueggeman (220) won via pin for the Spartans.

Coulee

West Salem/Bangor 57, Viroqua 21

VIROQUA — Bradyn Glasspoole (120 pounds), Isaac Schniepp-Duffy (138), Evan Wolfe (145) and Ian McBride (182) all won via pin for West Salem/Bangor, while Chris Najera (220) won by decision.

The Blackhawks’ Oliver Kemerling-Pelock and Aaron DiPietro won via pin at 160 and 195 pounds, respectively.

Westby 43, Arcadia 33

ARCADIA — Dominick Hansen (152), Ty Nottestad (195) and Dylan Nottestad (285) earned pins for the Norsemen, while Garrett Vatland won via major decision at 160 pounds.

Hunter Fitzpatrick earned a 6-2 decision win at 132 pounds for the Raiders.

Dairyland

Blair-Taylor 21, Osseo-Fairchild/Augusta/Fall Creek 18

OSSEO, Wis. — Gunar Koxlien (145), Ryan Flynn (152) and Bryan Rogstad (195) won via pin for the Wildcats, while Jackson Shramek earned a 5-1 decision win at 170 pounds.

SWC

Prairie du Chien 46, River Valley 25

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — Prairie du Chien's Ryder Koenig (132), Brogan Brewer (182) and Blake Thiry (195) all pinned their opponents, while Rhett Koenig (138) won via technical fall.

Mason Baumgartner (126) and Ty Wagner (220) earned major decisions.

Nonconference

Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson triangular

LEWISTON, Minn. — Caledonia/Houston beat Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson 44-34 behind pins from Simon Seymour (120), Brandon Ross (126), Owen Denstad (132), Isaac Blocker (138) and Cory Scanlan (152).

