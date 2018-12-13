WESTBY — The Westby High School boys basketball team used a hot start from 3-point territory to build a big first-half lead en route to topping Arcadia 69-49 in Coulee Conference play on Thursday.
Three Westby players scored in double figures, led by senior Alex Gluch’s 15. Gluch hit two 3s in the first half, while Griffin Grass made four and helped the Norsemen to a 40-16 lead at halftime. Westby made nine 3-pointers. Grass finished with 14 points, while senior Ryan Daines added 12.
Ethan Weltzien led Arcadia with nine points, all in the second half.
Coulee
West Salem 62, Onalaska Luther 48
WEST SALEM — Malachi Athnos continued his hot start for the Panthers by scoring a game-high 23 points. Athnos hit three 3-pointers and went 6-for-8 from the free-throw line. Trenton Foreman added 16 points and 10 rebounds for West Salem.
Senior Emery Byus scored 14 points for the Knights.
Viroqua 56, G-E-T 44
VIROQUA — Blackhawks (2-4, 1-1) junior Dawson Swenson scored a game-high 16 points, while teammate Andrew Wedwick finished with 14.
Sawyer Schmidt led the Red Hawks (2-3) with 14 points, and Alex Pearson added 10.
Ridge and Valley
De Soto 72, Ithaca 31
DE SOTO — The Pirates built a big lead in the first half and cruised past the Bulldogs. De Soto (5-0, 3-0) received 22 points apiece from Riggin Beck and Brock Venner, and led 55-11 at halftime. Caden Pedretti added 13 points for De Soto.
Dairyland
C-FC 49, Melrose-Mindoro 45
FOUNTAIN CITY, Wis. — Cochrane-Fountain City (2-3) built a 22-18 first-half lead, then handed the Mustangs (4-1) their first loss of the season. James Polenz led Melrose-Mindoro with 13 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Nonconference
New Richmond 50, Central 44
The Red Raiders (2-5) trailed New Richmond by two points entering halftime but couldn’t find answers in the second half to steal the lead.
Rachel Peterson led Central with 15 points, and Heather Opitz also finished in double figures with 10.
WRESTLING
MVC
Sparta 48, Logan/Central 31
The Spartans secured pins in the last two matches of the dual record the the win.
Jon Bailey, a two-time state qualifier who missed last year’s sectional tournament due to injury, recorded a pin at 126 pounds that gave Sparta the edge.
Holmen 59, Aquinas 15
Holmen won eight of 11 matches to defeat Aquinas at the Reinhart Athletic Complex. The Vikings won four of those matches by pin, three of which occurred in the first period. Drake Schams ended his 182-pound bout with a 3-minute, 35-second pin over Ashton Hollet, while Kalyn Jahn (170) pinned Dylan Halvorson in 40 seconds.
Ian Kaczmarowski earned six points for Aquinas after pinning Lucas Lazarescu with 10 seconds left in the second period.
Coulee
Arcadia 35, Black River Falls/Lincoln 33
ARCADIA — Arcadia recorded two pins and one technical fall to beat Black River Falls by two points. Black River Falls recorded four wins, but was hurt by having to forfeit three matches.
Arcadia’s Tyler Klar (138) pinned Tyson O’Brien as Yahir Aguilar (182) pinned Jacob Blackdeer in the third period.
Noah O’Brien (170), Sean Johnson (220) and Kaleb Dobson (285) all recorded pins for Black River Falls.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Black River Falls co-op 2, Onalaska co-op 1
BLACK RIVER FALLS — Shay Lyden scored a goal in each of the first two periods for the Black River Falls co-cop (3-5-1), and goalie Josie Mathison turned away 25 of 26 shots to make it stand up. Senior forward Kaley Manglitz scored for Onalaska (2-3-1) in the third period, Hilltoppers’ goalkeeper Izzy Lassa had 10 saves.