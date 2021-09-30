High school sports roundup: Westby boys first, girls second at Kickapoo/La Farge cross country invite

VIOLA, Wis. — The Westby High School boys cross country team had two of the top four finishers and four in the top 15 to win Thursday’s Kickapoo/La Farge Invitational with 46 points, 13 ahead of second-place Kickapoo/La Farge.

Seniors Taylor Thunstedt (18 minutes, 41 seconds) and Eli Larrington (18:51.2) finished third and fourth, respectively, for the Norsemen, who are ranked 14th in Division 3 by the Wisconsin Cross Country Coaches Association.

Freshman Devin Nedland (20:01.4) was 12th overall and senior Jhett Sherry (20:06.2) was 13th, while senior Dustin Kenyon rounded out Westby’s scoring by finishing 18th in 20:39.8.

Viroqua finished fourth (107 points) out of seven teams and was led by junior Cooper Gelhaus, who finished sixth (18:55.4).

Prairie du Chien finished sixth (133).

The Westby girls, who are ranked 16th, took second (78) at the invite behind strong performances from juniors Audra Johnson and Meghan Nelson.

Johnson finished fifth (22:21.5), while Nelson was close behind in seventh (23:17.9). Senior Raegan Davey (15th, 24:23.4) was also in the top 15.

Prairie du Chien freshman Tannah Radloff (10th, 23:57.6) and sophomore Josie Kramer (12th, 24:02) helped the Blackhawks finish third with 80 points.

Viroqua finished seventh with 152 points.

St. Charles Invitational

ST. CHARLES, Minn. — La Crescent-Hokah senior Lydia Rosendahl finished fifth (22:27.5) in the girls meet, and the Lancers took sixth out of nine teams with 170 points.

Senior Tyler Groth (37th, 21:01.1) was the top finisher for the Lancers’ boys, who were 10th out of 12 teams with 224 points.

VOLLEYBALL

Coulee

Black River Falls 3, Viroqua 2

VIROQUA — Makayla Nortman (12 kills, 17 digs) and Summer Rufsholm (18 assists, 14 digs) posted double-doubles for the Tigers, who won 25-23, 13-25, 16-25, 25-18, 15-9.

Gabbi Pardoe added 10 kills and eight digs for Black River Falls (7-3 Coulee), while Becca Hudson had 16 digs and eight kills, Avery Yaeger had 15 assists and seven digs and Sienna Campbell had 11 digs.

Bryne Swenson had 22 digs, seven kills and seven aces to lead the Blackhawks (7-13, 2-6), while Kami DeLap had 22 digs, Mara Anderson had 12 assists and Aaliyah Fox had seven kills.

Scenic Bluffs

Bangor 3, Brookwood 0

ONTARIO, Wis. — Thirteen kills from Madisyn Herman and eight from Nora Tucker helped the Cardinals, who are ranked ninth in Division 4 by the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association, earn a 25-21, 25-15, 25-17 victory.

Taylor Jacobson had 30 digs and Aliyah Langrehr had 26 assists for Bangor, which has won seven in a row.

Vanessa Anderson had seven kills for the Falcons.

Dairyland

Alma Center Lincoln 3, Blair-Taylor 2

BLAIR — Lindsay Steien had eight kills and Madison Goodbear had five kills and 23 assists for the Wildcats, who lost 9-25, 25-19, 21-25, 25-23, 16-14.

BOYS SOCCER

Nonconference

Aquinas 3, Prairie du Chien 1

The Blugolds (9-3-3) never trailed as they ran their winning streak to four games.

Aquinas, which has won five of its past six games, got on the board in the 40th minute via a Blackhawks (0-7-2) own goal.

Junior Henry Horstman doubled the Blugolds’ lead off an assist by classmate Andrew Sutton in the 49th minute, which ignited a flurry of goals.

Not even a minute later, Prairie du Chien junior Aiden Toberman scored off an assist from sophomore Noah Pedretti to bring the Blackhawks within 2-1, but Sutton found the back of the net in the 50th minute of an assist from sophomore Joey Hirschboeck.

Tomah 1, Wisconsin Rapids 1

TOMAH — The Timberwolves, who haven’t lost since Sept. 7, moved to 7-1-3 thanks to a second-half goal after Wisconsin Rapids held a 1-0 lead at the break.

Three Rivers

La Crescent-Hokah 3, P-E-M 0

PLAINVIEW, Minn. — Sam Crosby scored in the 23rd minute off an assist from Nolan Schreier before Joey Schreier and Carter Hogan added goals in the second half for the Lancers, who improved to 8-3-2 overall and 6-1-2 in the conference.

Payton Rodeberg and Wyatt Farrell had an assist apiece for La Crescent-Hokah, which has won two in a row and three of its last four.

St. Charles/L-A 3, Caledonia 0

ST. CHARLES, Minn. — The Warriors, who have lost two in a row and three of their last four, dropped to 4-7-2 overall and 3-5-1 in the conference.

GIRLS SOCCER

Three Rivers

P-E-M 2, La Crescent-Hokah 1

LA CRESCENT, Minn. — Junior Mya Herman scored the lone goal for the Lancers (2-9-2, 1-7-1) in the first half off an assist from classmate Sophia Lamb.

Sophomore Payton Phillips made six saves for La Crescent-Hokah, which has lost two in a row and five of its last six.

St. Charles/L-A 2, Caledonia 0

CALEDONIA, Minn. — The Warriors (2-9, 1-8) lost their second in a row.

GIRLS TENNIS

Nonconference

Viroqua 5, Portage 2

The Blackhawks swept the doubles matches, with Cammie Leer/Anneka Cress, Ashlee Olson/Keisha Glidden and Abi Wileman/Jordan Swole all winning in straight sets.

Allison Zube and Nevaeh Hubbard picked up victories at Nos. 3 and 4 singles, respectively.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Nonconference

Logan/Central/West Salem 103, Platteville 67

PLATTEVILLE — Logan/Central/West Salem won seven of the 10 events en route to victory.

